scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) After Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Adipurush’ has dipped at the box-office, animated film ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ has got more shows added in India into the fourth week.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ has entered the Rs 50 crore club, with theatres increasing shows in its fourth week, according to a statement.

The film has earned Rs 50 crore GBO in three weeks in India and $500 million globally.

“Theatres have almost doubled the shows in its fourth week, with even IMAX and 4DX screens increasing their show count for the film,” read the statement.

‘Adipurush’ on its Day 1 raked in Rs 37 crore in its Hindi version and minted only Rs 7 crore in all the Indian languages on its sixth day since release.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Maniesh Paul to join Salman Khan for first 'Weekend Ka Vaar'
Next article
Ashes 2023: Australian cricket can learn a bit from England's Bazball approach, says Matthew Hayden
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia can play at different tempos; England know to go really hard, says Tim Paine

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia have more to work on; they looked scared against England, says Ian Bell

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australian cricket can learn a bit from England's Bazball approach, says Matthew Hayden

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Maniesh Paul to join Salman Khan for first 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

News

‘Kerala Crime Files: Shiju Parayil Veedu, Neendakara’ release announced

News

After 45 years, Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin's band Shakti to release new studio album

News

Nawazuddin mentions Hrithik in Kangana's production 'Tiku Weds Sheru' promo

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor slay in airport fashion look; Paparazzi calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Jija’ and praises his Clean-Shaven look

News

Tamil rapper Dev Anand kidnapped at knife point

News

Prashant Damle starrer ‘Eka Kaleche Mani’ premiere announced

Technology

Nothing may foray into smartwatch segment

News

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ 4th & final season premiere announced

News

Prateik Chaudhary records audio series with Sumbul Toqueer Khan

Fashion and Lifestyle

Rumoured couple Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari twin in black

Technology

IIT-K develops virtual system to fight cyber crime

Technology

Opera launches revamped browser with AI chatbot

Technology

vivo launches 'Y36' with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery in India

Others

Fiona Alison: The French-born influencer soon to appear in an OTT web series

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US