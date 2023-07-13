scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

With an Emmy nomination, Elton John could secure the EGOT status

By Agency News Desk

London, July 13 (IANS) After completing his world tour, Elton John could become a potential EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscars and Tony Award) candidate as the 76-year-old music legend had received an Emmy Award nomination for the 75th annual event in the ‘Outstanding Variety Special’ category for his ‘Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodgers Stadium Special’.

Taking to Instagram to express his gratitude, the musician wrote: “It’s an honor for my Special to be recognised by the Academy. My final Dodger Stadium performance was bittersweet and an evening that I will never forget.”

He added: “My team @rocketentertainment, the talented @fulwell73productions, and everyone at @disneyplus went above and beyond to create a magical production, not only for me as I said goodbye to North America, but for my fans all over the world to enjoy for years to come.”

Over the course of his career, Elton’s won five Grammys, two Academy Awards and one Tony over the course of his career, so winning at the Emmy Awards will add Elton to the rare group of people who have become an EGOT winner.

The songwriter has won numerous awards and honours before, such as two Golden Globes and an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992 and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 to name a few others. However, this will mark the singer’s very first Emmy nomination.

–IANS

anv/aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Badminton: India bag nine medals in World Deaf Youth Championships
Next article
Can drops replace eye injections for retina disease?
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Can drops replace eye injections for retina disease?

Sports

Badminton: India bag nine medals in World Deaf Youth Championships

News

Ashi Singh ditches the tomboy look, dons an all-gold bridal ensemble in 'Meet'

Technology

BlackBerry expands global cybersecurity software development in India

Technology

Google sees huge opportunities for future of AI in S.Korea

Technology

Generative AI making waves in medical device industry: Report

News

Last Minute India's 'Jaane Anjaane' is about the transformative process of caving in to love

News

Triple strike cripples Hollywood; 'Gladiator 2', 'Mortal Kombat 2', 'White Lotus 3' on pause

News

For Shirley Setia, the 'best part' of 'Sach Bata Mujhe' was the Tokyo shoot

Technology

New AI-powered robot 'companions' may combat human loneliness

Technology

100% committed to produce chips, display glass in India: Vedanta Chairman

Technology

Google's AI chatbot 'Bard' now available in 9 Indian languages

Technology

Xbox introduces voice reporting feature

Technology

Man jailed for 3 years for leaking Samsung's edge panel tech to China

News

'Succession', 'The Last Of Us', 'White Lotus', 'Ted Lasso' lead the pack at 2023 Emmy nominations

Technology

Webb celebrates 1st year of science with stunning images of Sun-like stars

Sports

Vinesh Phogat is in deep trouble! NADA issues notice for whereabouts failure

Technology

Google Pay introduces UPI LITE in India for faster transactions

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US