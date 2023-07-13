With an Emmy nomination, Elton John could secure the EGOT status

London, July 13 (IANS) After completing his world tour, Elton John could become a potential EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscars and Tony Award) candidate as the 76-year-old music legend had received an Emmy Award nomination for the 75th annual event in the ‘Outstanding Variety Special’ category for his ‘Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodgers Stadium Special’.

Taking to Instagram to express his gratitude, the musician wrote: “It’s an honor for my Special to be recognised by the Academy. My final Dodger Stadium performance was bittersweet and an evening that I will never forget.”

He added: “My team @rocketentertainment, the talented @fulwell73productions, and everyone at @disneyplus went above and beyond to create a magical production, not only for me as I said goodbye to North America, but for my fans all over the world to enjoy for years to come.”

Over the course of his career, Elton’s won five Grammys, two Academy Awards and one Tony over the course of his career, so winning at the Emmy Awards will add Elton to the rare group of people who have become an EGOT winner.

The songwriter has won numerous awards and honours before, such as two Golden Globes and an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992 and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 to name a few others. However, this will mark the singer’s very first Emmy nomination.

