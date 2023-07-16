scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

With cupcakes and bright lights Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim reveal newborn son’s name

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Television star couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have finally revealed the name of their first bundle of joy to the world and even shared what it means.

Shoaib took to his official Youtube channel, where he shared a video titled: “Sharing Our Baby Boy’s Name With You All.”

The couple revealed that they have named their son Ruhaan Shoaib Ibrahim, meaning kind-hearted and spiritual. Without sharing a glimpse of their baby, the video featured their friends and family members.

The name was announced via bright lights given to each of the family members, who took turns and held the lit letters in front of them to reveal the name.

Making the announcement, they all loudly said Ruhaan.

Shoaib shared that Dipika liked this name Ruhaan and it was chosen by her.

Shoaib said that they chose the name within just months after Dipika conceived and that they had even thought of a name if they were to have a daughter, which they did not share on the vlog.

Their baby was premature and was under car after his birth on June 21.

–IANS

dc/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chris Evans' brother defends the star's romance with Alba Baptista: 'People can ruin things pretty quickly'
Next article
Disney holds 'Haunted Mansion' red carpet minus actors, in first major event hit by actors strike
This May Also Interest You
News

Disney holds 'Haunted Mansion' red carpet minus actors, in first major event hit by actors strike

News

Chris Evans' brother defends the star's romance with Alba Baptista: 'People can ruin things pretty quickly'

News

Rhea, Prince’s Gang form unlikely alliance at 1st vote out of ‘MTV Roadies’

News

James Cameron slams ‘offensive’ rumours of making any film on Titan submersible tragedy

Sports

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100th Test wicket

News

Making most of social media (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Dolly Parton says she’d rather drop dead on stage than retire

News

Varun Dhawan's 'strong' reference for his for 'Bawaal' character was Anil Kapoor

Technology

French woman hit by meteorite while having coffee on terrace

News

Nick Jonas fixes wifey Priyanka's ponytail as they head back home after tennis match

News

Zayn Malik is raising his daughter on a farm to shield her from public eye

Technology

Threads reaches 150 mn sign-ups despite usage drop

Sports

US Open: Indian challenge ends after Lakshya Sen bows out in semis

News

Ryan Gosling: 'Ken was created to observe the awesomeness that is Barbie'

Technology

Microsoft to 'end' 'Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family' plan in August

Technology

Thanks PM Modi for inviting entrepreneurs like us to France: boAt's Aman Gupta

Sports

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey completes Cardiff City return

Technology

Twitter to soon share ad revenue from profile page views: Musk

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US