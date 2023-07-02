scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Wiz Khalifa on the mend and getting back on his feet after pelvis injury

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 2 (IANS) American rapper Wiz Khalifa had posted two videos showing fans he was on the mend after his pelvis injury.

However, the rapper has recently started rehearsing again showing that he is getting back on his feet.

According to TMZ, the rapper is currently back on his feet and conducting rehearsals — a sharp improvement from the video of him painfully plodding around his house.

Back in June 24, the rapper had posted a video of himself on Twitter and wrote: “Small rip in the cartilage of my pelvis but I’ll be right back.”

He had also given a glimpse into his recovery process, which included kinesiology tape and the assistance of two canes. The rapper also shared fears about overeating out of boredom due to staying in bed and putting on weight.

As per TMZ, Wiz is using extreme precautions not to get reinjured, but is feeling great and wants to give his North American fans the best possible experience … especially with such an extensive tour schedule ahead.

Starting July 7, Wiz will be co-headlining the High School Reunion Tour with Snoop Dogg… a blockbuster event that also features Too Short, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama.

Fans can expect Wiz 100 per cent, performing his new tunes for the summer daze — and the setlist isn’t limited to his new G-funk collab “You” with Ty Dolla $ign.

–IANS

anv/aa/khz

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Slipknot singer Corey Taylor says he won't be able to maintain vocal quality by his 50s
Next article
AI-enabled surgery for knee replacement now in Lucknow
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

AI-enabled surgery for knee replacement now in Lucknow

News

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor says he won't be able to maintain vocal quality by his 50s

News

Ryan Gosling pulls out of promoting 'Barbie' in S.Korea due to 'inevitable circumstances'

Technology

Childhood pleasure reading may boost brain health, mental wellbeing later

Technology

WhatsApp bans over 65 lakh bad accounts in India (Lead)

News

Bruce Springsteen knew ‘Born In The USA’ would be a hit

News

Shania Twain falls off stage during Chicago concert, makes quick recovery

Technology

GPT-3 a double-edge sword, can inform and mislead: Study

News

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kanye West in TikTok video

News

Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' second schedule all set for take-off

News

Baloji’s ‘Omen’ derived from his personal experiences

Health & Lifestyle

TN holds medical camp for sanitary workers

News

Aditya Roy Kapur admits his love for rock, electronic music

News

Kichcha Sudeep goes demonic in bloody teaser for ‘Kichcha 46’

Technology

WhatsApp blocks over 65 lakh bad accounts in India in May

News

Sreejita De marries longtime boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany

News

Zoe Saldana to play illegal immigrant in hubby's political-thriller ‘The Absence of Eden’

News

Alia Bhatt shot for 'Tum Kya Mile' 4 months after baby Raha’s delivery

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US