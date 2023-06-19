scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Writer reveals why 'Scoop' goes beyond the scope of the book it is based on

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Mrunmayee Lagoo, the writer of the streaming show ‘Scoop’, has shared the reason behind the show going beyond the scope of the book ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’ which is the source material for the book.

She told IANS that the world of print media intrigued the makers and a lot of meat for the show’s story was in the events that predated the jail time of Jigna Vora, the author of the book who was also a crime reporter.

Mrunmayee said: “To go beyond the book, we realised quite early that we will have to focus on the lead character’s journey and to see the kind of person that she was and what she was chasing and then see her go through all of this. It would be safe to say that she was made a scapegoat and the reason we wanted to go beyond the book was because the world of print media was very enchanting, the newsrooms, the culture and to bring that alive.”

Monika Shergill, VP Content of Netflix India, shared that ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’ was one of the several material pitched to Netflix by the producers.

She said: “Netflix has been working on stories that emanate from real life events, across the spectrum. This book was a part of several books that the producer had while discussing with us and the reason we decided to go with this one was because it was very fascinating and it was more on the prison part. That grabbed the attention.”

She added: “We were like, ‘Okay, this world of prison that this character is going through is very interesting but what was more interesting was the events that predated the prison life. A female crime journalist in those times and the whole underworld, people have seen all of this through the eyes of the cops. To bring that to screen was intriguing.”

‘Scoop’ is streaming on Netflix.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sanchez flaunts curves in dark bikini on Bezos' $500 mn yacht
Next article
Sahil Khattar's promise: 'Bajao' will be a kickass, mad dog comedy
This May Also Interest You
News

Sahil Khattar's promise: 'Bajao' will be a kickass, mad dog comedy

Technology

Sanchez flaunts curves in dark bikini on Bezos' $500 mn yacht

Sports

Ashes 2023: Joe Root owned the game in first hour; he was pure quality, says Kevin Pietersen

Sports

Mumbai City FC complete signing of Akash Mishra from Hyderabad FC

News

Avatar- The Way of Water: Stephen Lang explains his reconstituted character

News

Israeli thriller 'Trust No One' is about modern cyber warfare, techno-anxieties

News

'Naatu Naatu' singer Kaala Bhairava gifts a special tune to Ram Charan, Upasana

Sports

Shyama Dey Shaw and V.S. Thilak Naidu appointed to fill vacant roles in Senior Women's and Junior Selection Committees

Sports

Tennis: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Halle Open due to injury

Technology

Microsoft Teams' Collaborative notes feature now in public preview

Technology

World braces for extreme weather events as El Nino is officially here

Technology

Rishi Kumar says 'human touch' is something AI can never match up to

Sports

It happened in the heat of the moment: Avesh Khan regrets throwing his helmet in wild celebration against RCB

Health & Lifestyle

Want to live longer? Immune resilience maybe key, says study

Technology

Natural clays can prevent viral contamination from biomedical waste: IIT G

Technology

Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs owners report power problems in US

News

Gaurav Chopra on Sunny Deol: 'He never imposes his superstardom on anyone'

Technology

Tesla Cybertruck arrives in New Zealand for winter testing: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US