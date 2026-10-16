Yami Gautam: A more compelling Sita for Ramayana?

Sometimes, an actor’s performance in one film makes you imagine the possibilities of another. Watching Yami Gautam as Mohini in Nayyi Navelli was one such experience for me. It made me wonder whether she could have been an inspired choice to play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

What struck me was not how readily Yami could fit into a mythological role, but the qualities she brought to the screen that made me see the possibility of Sita in her. Her smile carries a disarming warmth, her demeanour conveys humility, and there is an inclusiveness about her that makes the character instantly appealing. Yet, when the situation demands it, she commands attention without having to surrender that gentleness. This combination of compassion and authority is what made me see the possibility of Sita in her.

Sita is not a character who can be brought to life through grace and beauty alone. She needs an actor who can convey inner strength without constantly asserting it, dignity without stiffness, and compassion without making it seem like a performance. Much of her power lies in what she communicates through her presence rather than words. Yami’s portrayal of Mohini gave me a glimpse of how convincingly she might have approached these subtleties.

The benchmark for such a portrayal remains Deepika Chikhlia in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana. Even decades later, generations of viewers continue to associate her with Sita in a way few actors have experienced. She did not merely play the character; she became the face through which millions came to visualise her. That enduring connection is a reminder that the most memorable casting choices are often those in which an actor seems to embody the emotional essence of the character.

With Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana bringing Sita back into the cinematic spotlight, Sai Pallavi’s casting invites its own expectations. This is not to question her abilities or prejudge her performance. The director and casting team would have made their choices in accordance with their creative vision and considerations that may not be apparent to audiences. Every casting decision involves its own reasoning, and the finished film will ultimately have to speak for itself.

But that does not make alternative casting possibilities any less worthy of discussion. In Yami’s case, I found myself imagining a Sita whose warmth would be instinctive, whose dignity would need no emphasis, and whose authority would emerge naturally from her character. Mohini offered a glimpse of these qualities, making Yami a particularly intriguing alternative for the role.

Whether she could have created a Sita as enduring as Deepika Chikhlia’s is impossible to know. But that is precisely the point: occasionally, a performance makes you recognise an actor’s potential for a role they may never play. Yami Gautam’s Mohini did that for me. It made me see not just an actress capable of portraying Sita, but one who might have made the character her own.