Yami Gautam, Priya Mani learned a lot from each other while working together

Yami Gautam will be seen sharing screen space with actress Priya Mani in ‘Article 370’. The actress said that the two learned a lot from each other while working in the upcoming film.

Yami said: “Playing the role of an intelligence officer in Article 370 was truly challenging, it pushed me to explore new facets of my acting abilities. The film has many intense action sequences which demanded physical and mental preparation, making it a thrilling yet demanding experience.”

“Being part of this genre-defining project allowed me to contribute to telling a first-of-its-kind story, shedding light on the historical events surrounding the subject and its intricate complexities. Working with Priya Mani in the film was great experience. We both have different working styles and there is a lot that we both learned from each other while filming for this film.”

The upcoming action political drama showcase how Yami who plays an intelligence officer along with Priya Mani who essays the role of a PMO bureaucrat.

Priya Mani added: “Article 370 is beautifully nuanced film and it was not just about portraying a character; it was about playing a strong, resilient female figure. My character has many layers and it gave me an opportunity to showcase strength and determination of women in position of power.”

Priya Mani said that the film is an eye-opening exploration of an untold story, revealing the remarkable journey of individuals who played crucial roles in shaping our nation’s history.

“I absolutely loved working with Yami on this film, she is an easy going person and I hope the audience will enjoy watching us together on the big screen in this action packed political drama.”

The film is directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23, 2024.