Yami Gautam has addressed speculation about whether she received a large payment for her special appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by her husband Aditya Dhar. The actress spoke about her cameo while promoting her latest film, Nayyi Navelli, on the Marathi quiz show Kon Honaar Crorepati, hosted by Madhuri Dixit. During their conversation, Yami explained why she agreed to appear in the action thriller and what the experience meant to her.

Yami Gautam responds to rumours about her cameo fee

A promo from the upcoming episode was shared on SonyLIV’s official Instagram account. In the video, Madhuri told Yami that she had watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge and enjoyed the film. She then asked whether Yami had received a fee for her appearance or had agreed to do the cameo because Aditya wanted her in the film.

Responding to the question, Yami dismissed the reports suggesting that she had received a huge payment.

“I read somewhere that I got a very big fat cheque for the cameo and I was like what is this? But I think some things are priceless. It was very sweet of Aditya to say Yami I want you to come in my film just for good luck and steal the frame. But it was so fun. To get directed by one of the finest directors was my fees.”

Her response suggested that working with Aditya was more meaningful to her than any financial reward. However, she did not disclose a specific payment amount.

Madhuri also recalled enjoying the moment when Yami appeared on screen.

“And it was fun to watch you in Dhurandhar The Revenge, when she turns and we see it’s Yami, it was fun to watch.”

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues the story introduced in the 2025 film Dhurandhar. The action thriller stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun.

The film emerged as the highest grossing Indian release of 2026 and set several box office records during its theatrical run.

Yami Gautam’s new film Nayyi Navelli

Meanwhile, Yami’s latest film, Nayyi Navelli, arrived in theatres on October 16. The film also features Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha and Sunita Rajwar in important roles.