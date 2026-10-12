Yami Gautam’s witty Brad Pitt reply brings Aditya Dhar into the spotlight

Yami Gautam Dhar brought humour to the promotions of Nayyi Navelli in Ahmedabad as she joined the festive celebrations on the first day of Navratri. During an interaction with the host, the actress was asked a playful question involving Hollywood star Brad Pitt and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Her response quickly became a talking point, thanks to its lighthearted reference to her marriage.

Yami Gautam answers a cheeky Brad Pitt question

During the event, the host asked Yami whether she would still check the autorickshaw meter if Brad Pitt were sitting beside her. The unusual question led to a witty response from the actress, who said, “Meri Nazar Aditya Dhar Pe Hi Rahegi,” making it clear that her attention would remain on her husband.

Her answer added a humorous touch to the promotional event and brought Aditya Dhar into the conversation. Rather than giving a long explanation, Yami responded with a short line that connected the question to her personal life. The exchange also offered a light moment during the film’s promotional activities.

Navratri celebrations meet film promotions

The interaction took place in Ahmedabad as Yami marked the first day of Navratri while promoting Nayyi Navelli. The event combined the festive atmosphere with conversations around the upcoming film, giving the actress an opportunity to interact with the audience.

Yami and Aditya Dhar are known publicly as a married couple, and her response used that connection for a playful moment on stage. The comment was not a detailed discussion about their relationship, but a humorous answer to the host’s hypothetical question.

Nayyi Navelli set for October 16 release

The promotional activities come as the countdown continues for Nayyi Navelli, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 16. The Ahmedabad event brought attention to the film while also giving audiences a glimpse of Yami’s lighter side during public appearances.

The Brad Pitt question and Yami’s quick response added an entertaining moment to the event. As the release date approaches, further promotional appearances are expected to keep the film in conversation.