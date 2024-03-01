HomeBollywoodNews

Yami says she hopes to have inspired young women to join IB, NIA

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Yami Gautam says she hopes her character, spirited intelligence officer Zooni Haksar in the political action thriller ‘Article 370’, inspires young women to join the Intelligence Bureau and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Sharing her vision, Yami, whose character in the film protects the nation from terrorist threats, noted: “If your audience connects with the film at a personal level and says their teenage daughters want to now join the IB or become an NIA officer, that is a huge compliment.”

She also pointed out how important it was to get the acknowledged of Army veterans who have seen that life in the old Jammu and Kashmir state. “That kind of validation is precious,” Yami added.

A political thriller, ‘Article 370’ is set against the backdrop of the abrogation by the Narendra Modi government of the constitutional provision that assured a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Set against the backdrop of true events, the film offers audiences a gripping narrative with political intrigue, national security threats and pulse-pounding action sequences woven in.

Directed by Aaditya Suhas Jambhale, ‘Article 370’ has a stellar ensemble cast that also includes Priyamani, Arun Govil and Vaibhav Tatwawadi.

–IANS

sp/srb

