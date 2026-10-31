Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has become a special family milestone for Rocking Star Yash. The actor’s children, Ayra and Yatharv, reportedly experienced their first movie with the much-awaited epic at its Los Angeles premiere. The occasion holds personal significance for Yash, who plays Ravana in the film and is also associated with the project as a co-producer.

Yash’s children experience their first film with Ramayana

According to reports, Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit’s children attended an early premiere of Ramayana in Los Angeles. Seven-year-old Ayra and Yatharv, who turns seven on October 30, reportedly watched their first film during the special screening.

While the family has kept details of the children’s experience private, the occasion marks an important personal moment for the actor. Yash’s children experienced cinema for the first time through a film in which their father plays one of the central characters.

Interestingly, Yash and Radhika have previously spoken about the meanings behind their children’s names. Ayra’s name is inspired by Airavathi, another name for Goddess Lakshmi, while Yatharv means ‘complete’. The couple has also shared that Yatharv’s name combines elements from the names of Yash, Radhika and Ayra.

Ramayana prepares for a worldwide release

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film is reportedly planned for a worldwide release across 50,000 screens in more than 100 countries, making its international distribution an important part of the project.

The two-part adaptation is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Sony Pictures will handle international distribution, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market. The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 5, 2026.

For Yash, the film marks another major step in his acting career. For Ayra and Yatharv, it will also remain connected to their first reported experience of watching a movie on the big screen.