Actor Yash brought Kannada pride to the Los Angeles world premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend by beginning his speech with “Ellarigu Namaskara” (Greetings to all). The actor, who plays Ravana in the upcoming mythological film, spoke about his journey from the Kannada film industry to a project that aims to introduce the Indian epic to audiences around the world.

The world premiere took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra in attendance.

Yash speaks about his Kannada roots

Addressing the audience, Yash highlighted the importance of remembering one’s roots while reaching a wider audience through cinema.

“Where you start can never define how far you can go. Today, I’m proud being a member of the Kannada film industry, the Indian film industry, telling our story, which is not just a story.”

His remarks reflected his pride in being part of Kannada cinema while contributing to a film based on an epic that has been passed down through generations in India.

Yash says Ramayana carries India’s cultural heritage

The actor also spoke about the importance of sharing the Ramayana with audiences beyond India. He said, “In our country, we just don’t tell the story—we remember it, and we pass it down for generations to come. And this story has travelled for thousands of years. I think we are proud to present this story to the world and hope that it will give a message to the world about India as a culture, heritage, and what it offers to the world. Let’s celebrate Ramayana.”

"Where you start can never define how far you can go" – #Yash at #Ramyana LA premiere https://t.co/sxjWFxH4sn — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) October 28, 2026

Namit Malhotra talks about Yash’s role beyond acting

Producer Namit Malhotra acknowledged Yash’s contribution to the project, including his involvement as a producing partner through Monster Mind Creations.

“This would not have happened if Yash, who is not just the superstar of the film, but also my producing partner. From the very first day we met in LA, I think it was his conviction and my vision that readily brought everything together.”

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend cast and release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is planned as a two part retelling of the Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, Yash plays Ravana, Sunny Deol essays Hanuman and Ravie Dubey portrays Lakshman.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 5.