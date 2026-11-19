Yesterday’s trailer launch of Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya has triggered a conversation that goes beyond the film itself. Can Bollywood’s traditional family entertainers find their place in an increasingly spectacle-driven theatrical market? At the Mumbai launch on November 18, Barjatya was asked whether audiences would embrace a clean family entertainer in an era of adult-oriented blockbusters like Dhurandhar. His response was telling. Comparing cinema to a traditional thali, he argued that audiences need different flavours. “Dhurandhar hai toh yeh bhi toh chahiye na?” he remarked, making a case for cinematic variety rather than a competition between genres.

The conversation has already travelled beyond the launch venue. The trailer has received encouraging social media reactions, with viewers appreciating the familiar Rajshri warmth and wholesome storytelling. Notably, third-party YouTube trend tracking recorded the trailer across 16 country charts on November 19, including the UK, US, Canada, Australia and UAE, indicating early international digital interest. This, however, is not yet evidence of theatrical demand.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, the film gives the familiar Prem character a contemporary identity. Ayushmann has acknowledged Salman Khan as the OG Prem, while Barjatya believes the actor’s simplicity makes him right for this interpretation. The premise also reverses a conventional marital expectation, with Prem offering to move into his wife’s family home rather than asking her to leave her parents.

With comparisons to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also emerging, the film has plenty to discuss even before release.

Ultimately, the November 27 release will test whether nostalgia, music, relationships and a genuinely engaging family story can still persuade audiences to choose a theatrical outing. Barjatya has made his case. Now the audience has to respond.