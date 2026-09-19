Yeh Prem Mol Liya title track: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari song gets a live orchestra launch

The title track of Yeh Prem Mol Liya is set to get a different kind of launch on September 20. Instead of being released only through digital platforms, the song will be introduced through a special live orchestra performance at the historic Royal Opera House. The upcoming family musical is directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya and stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in their first pairing.

The title track is expected to bring together several voices, including Shreya Ghoshal, for the special musical presentation. Music for the film has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The live performance will give audiences an opportunity to hear the song with an orchestra before it becomes available as part of the film’s music release.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya marks the pairing of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari for the first time. The two actors play the central characters in the family musical, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 27, 2026. The film brings together Barjatya’s family focused storytelling with a musical format.

Ahead of the title track launch, the makers have released promotional teasers and motion posters connected to the song. One of the visuals features intertwined hands playing piano keys, giving viewers an early idea of the musical and romantic theme surrounding the track.

The title song is expected to play an important role in introducing the film’s central relationship. With Ayushmann and Sharvari coming together for the first time, the song also gives audiences an early glimpse of their characters and the emotional world of the story.

The decision to introduce the track through a live orchestra also sets the launch apart from a regular digital music release. The Royal Opera House in Mumbai will provide the setting for the September 20 presentation, bringing the music and performers together for a live event.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, while Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari lead the cast, with the title track featuring voices including Shreya Ghoshal.

Following the September 20 launch, attention will turn towards the film’s theatrical release on November 27, 2026. The title track will be one of the first major musical elements from the film to reach audiences and will introduce the sound and romantic mood of the upcoming family musical.