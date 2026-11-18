The trailer of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, has been released ahead of the film’s theatrical arrival on November 27, 2026. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, the upcoming family drama explores love, marriage and traditional family expectations through the story of two people who want to spend their lives together but have different ideas about what married life should look like.

Running for 3 minutes and 45 seconds, the trailer introduces the lead characters, Prem and Purva, and gives a glimpse of the situation that drives the film’s story. While the initial part focuses on their romance, the narrative takes a different turn when the couple begins discussing their future after marriage.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s love story faces an unusual challenge

In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana plays Prem, while Sharvari portrays Purva. The two fall in love and start dating with the intention of getting married. Their relationship appears to be moving towards a happy future until an important question about their married life creates a difference between them.

Purva makes it clear that she cannot leave her family and move into Prem’s house after marriage. Her decision challenges the traditional expectation that a woman should leave her parental home and move in with her husband’s family.

This leaves Prem thinking about why the arrangement cannot work the other way around. Instead of expecting Purva to move into his home, he questions why he and his family cannot move into hers.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya questions traditional marriage expectations

This disagreement becomes the central point of the film’s story. The trailer suggests that the film will look at marriage from a different perspective by questioning long followed family customs and expectations.

Rather than presenting a simple romantic story, Yeh Prem Mol Liya brings a family issue into the relationship between its lead characters. The situation also sets up the emotional and dramatic moments that follow as both families become part of the discussion.

The 3-minute and 45-second trailer combines romance, family drama and music while introducing the main characters and their relationships.

Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.