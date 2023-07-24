scorecardresearch
Yogesh Mahajan on 'Shiv Shakti': Joining retelling of universe's first love saga is enriching experience

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Actor Yogesh Mahajan has made his entry on the show ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’, enlivening the part of Shukracharya, the guru of Daityas, Asuras and Danavas, who chose to support the demons in their quest for revenge against the Devas. 

‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ has entranced audiences with its captivating depiction of the universe’s first love saga between Lord Shiv and Goddess Sati.

In the current storyline, the marriage between Lord Shiv and Goddess Sati has taken place, which, as per Shukracharya’s belief, will lead to the downfall of the Asuras.

In the upcoming episodes, Shukracharya’s actions will cause trouble for Shiv and Sati’s life

Expressing his excitement about playing Shukracharya, Yogesh Mahajan shared: “I’m thrilled about essaying the role of Shukracharya, one of the greatest sages of all times. I’ve worked with many mythological shows before but being part of Colors and producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s vision in Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav is a huge honour.”

“Joining the grand retelling of the universe’s first love saga is an enriching experience for me as an actor. What makes portraying the revered sage intriguing for me is the changing dynamics of his devotion to Lord Shiv. This show marked a new era in the mythology realm, and I’m elated to have embarked on this wonderful journey of epic storytelling,” he added.

‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ airs on Colors.

