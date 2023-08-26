scorecardresearch
YouTube Music rolls out live lyrics feature on Android, iOS

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 26 (IANS) YouTube Music is finally rolling out a useful live lyrics feature on Android and iOS globally for music lovers.

The live lyrics feature is already available in Apple Music and now, people using YouTube Music will get it.

The existing Lyrics tab in Now Playing gets upgraded with a new design and larger text that sees much better spacing, reports 9to5Google.

The page will refresh and move when the song jumps to the next line.

The background uses blurred cover art, and YouTube Music uses a note to signify audio before lyrics start, the report mentioned.

There are several reports of live lyrics rolling out to YouTube Music for Android (version 6.15) and iOS (6.16).

Meanwhile Google-owned YouTube has announced that it is testing a new feature on Android that will allow users to search for a song on the platform by humming.

“We’re experimenting with the ability for folks to search for a song on YouTube by humming or recording a song that’s currently being played,” the company said on the ‘YouTube test features and experiments’ page.

Users in the experiment can toggle from YouTube voice search to the new song search feature, and hum or record the song they are searching for over three seconds in order for the song to be identified.

Once the song is identified, users will see relevant official music content, user-generated videos and Shorts featuring the searched song in the YouTube app.

“This experiment is rolling out to a small percentage of people across the globe who watch YouTube on Android devices,” the company said.

Earlier this month, the platform had announced that it started testing artificial intelligence (AI) auto-generated summaries.

