Yash Raj Films has announced its upcoming romantic action drama Beparwah, bringing together Ahaan Panday and Sharvari for the first time on screen. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film will combine a love story with action and emotional drama. Along with announcing the project, the makers have revealed its first promotional posters and confirmed that Beparwah will release in theatres worldwide on March 26, 2027.

Ahaan Panday and Sharvari come together for Beparwah

The film marks the first on screen pairing of Ahaan Panday and Sharvari. While the makers have not revealed detailed information about their characters, the promotional material suggests that their relationship will be central to the story.

The posters carry the tagline ‘Fearless in Love,’ giving audiences an idea of the film’s romantic theme. The visuals also feature an interesting contrast between a gun and a guitar, suggesting that love, music and violence could play important roles in the narrative.

Fearless in love… #Beparwah in cinemas on 26th March 2027. https://t.co/3WJeBoXgxg — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 26, 2026

Bobby Deol and Aaishvary Thackeray join the cast

Apart from Ahaan and Sharvari, Beparwah features Bobby Deol and Aaishvary Thackeray as the antagonist. Their involvement adds another dimension to the romantic action drama, although further details about their characters are yet to be revealed.

A major portion of the film is being shot in the United Kingdom. Director Ali Abbas Zafar, known for handling large scale action and emotional stories, is directing the project under Aditya Chopra’s production.

Beparwah first look receives attention

Following the announcement, the promotional posters attracted attention on social media. Fans appreciated the visuals, background score and the contrast between romance and action presented in the first look.

The gun and guitar combination has particularly caught viewers’ interest, with many discussing what it could mean for the film’s storyline.

With Beparwah, Yash Raj Films is bringing a fresh lead pairing to a romantic action story. More information about the characters, plot and music is expected to emerge as the film moves closer to its theatrical release on March 26, 2027.