Zayn Khan on Himani Shivpuri: Learned to be consistent, stay loyal to work

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Actor Zayn Ibad Khan had a ‘fan moment’ when he got the opportunity of sharing the screen space with veteran actress Himani Shivpuri in ‘Aashiqana’.

Himani has time and again charmed audiences with her performances across all her roles.

The actress is known for her character roles in Bollywood films and Hindi soap operas including ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Hero No. 1’, ‘Deewana Mastana’, ‘Bandhan’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Biwi No.1’, ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and ‘Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon’, among many others.

She is also currently seen as Katori ‘Katto’ Amma in the show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’.

Talking about the same, Zayn said: “Working with Himani ma’am whom I have grown up watching was a wonderful experience. She has been working in the industry before I was even born, and working with her was such a blessing.”

“She is so beautiful and her vibe is completely different and I really love it. It was a dream come true. I used to dream as a kid to work with an actor like her, she is such a wonderful actor. From her, I have learned to be consistent, work hard and stay loyal to your work no matter what,” he added.

Bigger threats, several hurdles and a mysterious folklore; as the modern world meddles with old world and customs, a pandora’s box opens unleashing a curse, an untold mystery and paranormal forces like never before, in the season four of ‘Aashiqana’.

Zayn (as Yash), and Khushi Dubey (as Chikki) have returned with this season to unveil the secrets of the past and face the brunt of an unforeseen curse.

While Yash and Chikki are standing on different paths, their lives are set to take an unusual, spooky turn, leaving us wanting for more.

The series also features Jayati Narula, Indrajeet Modi and Geeta Tyagi in pivotal roles.

Directed by Gul Khan, and produced by Gen K Studios, ‘Aashiqana 4’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

