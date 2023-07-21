scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Zeenat Aman goes all bling as she raps song from ‘Dum Maro Dum’, mouths Poo’s dialogues from ‘K3G’

Veteran Bollywood star Zeenat Aman channeled her inner Poo from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ as she rapped some lines from the song ‘Dum Maro Dum’, with a spin.

By Agency News Desk
Zeenat Aman goes all bling as she raps song from ‘Dum Maro Dum’, mouths Poo’s dialogues from ‘K3G’
Zeenat Aman goes all bling as she raps song from ‘Dum Maro Dum’, mouths Poo’s dialogues from ‘K3G’

Veteran Bollywood star Zeenat Aman channeled her inner Poo from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ as she rapped some lines from the song ‘Dum Maro Dum’, with a spin.

Zeenat took to Instagram, where she shared a clip from her upcoming advertisement. In the clip, the actress is seen sporting a bling avatar as she wore an black ensemble paired with a shimmery jacket and dark sunglasses.

In the rap verses for the ad, Zeenat talked about women and how they should do what they feel like.

The video features her standing in front of the mirror and snapping her fingers and said: “Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum lago itni bold, love how Bebo shows us, it’s hot to be cold.”

She then spitted some lines from the song ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ from the 1971 film ‘Dum Maro Dum’

Adding some spunk and also spin she said: “”Duniya ne humko diya hi kya, it’s your journey; duniya se humne liya hi kya, it’s our journey; hum sabki parwah kare hi kyu? Ladies, you do you.”

The line ‘Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsoorat lago” is from the film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..”. The film released in 2001 and was mouthed by Kareena. The character of Poo became instantly popular because of her style and dialogues in the film.

Zeenat captioned the video: “I thought the @leap.club team was completely dotty when they asked if i would rap. but hey! if i can get on instagram and learn what memes are at 71, then i can most definitely rap. so, i didn’t think, i just took the leap. pun intended.

“Lights, camera, sequins, and ‘swag’! even my creaky knees couldn’t get in the way of the fun we had while shooting this. and you can bet that i added my own two cents to the lyrics.

“We deserve a world where women can build lasting friendships, crack the right kind of partnerships, and make both big and small career moves with each other’s support. and i love that that’s precisely what leap.club is creating. because it’s true – when one of us shines, so do we all. that’s all.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Britney Spears drops new single 'Mind Your Business' featuring Will.I.am
Next article
Have to work hard and hope the bowlers execute their plans well, says WI assistant coach Kenny Benjamin
This May Also Interest You
Technology

K-pop girl group NewJeans' ‘ETA’ music video entirely shot on iPhone 14 Pro

News

Sunny Deol does everything to save Utkarsh Sharma in new 'Gadar 2' motion poster

Sports

Have to work hard and hope the bowlers execute their plans well, says WI assistant coach Kenny Benjamin

News

Britney Spears drops new single 'Mind Your Business' featuring Will.I.am

Sports

FIH Pro League: Indian men, women to start 2023/2024 campaign in Bhubaneswar next year

News

Sheezan Khan on why he doesn't have many friend in the industry: I prefer being with myself

News

Christopher Nolan was nervous, cautious on his first ever sex scenes

News

Superhero trio of Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan, Monica Rambeau team up in new trailer of 'The Marvels'

Sports

Ex-India goalie Subrata Paul rues India missing out on Asian Games

News

'Bawaal' Triumphs! Receives love and appreciation from critics and fans

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro models again rumoured to feature Wi-Fi 6E tech

Technology

Apple iPhones see 68% growth in India in 2023 1st half, to reach 7% market share

Sports

Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh reveals sending a text to Nathan Lyon for staying with Australia after calf injury

Sports

Ashes 2023: Nasser Hussain wishes to see 'ultra aggression' from England on day three as scare of wet weather looms

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kajol Shines in pink saree her sister Tanishaa Mukerji brutally trolled for her choice of clothing

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Bebika Dhurve accuses Bigg Boss of playing favourites with Abhishek Malhan

Sports

With the patience he has shown, Virat Kohli will be eyeing a big ton, says Aakash Chopra

News

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd release new song ‘K-Pop’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US