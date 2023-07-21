scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Zeenat goes all bling as she raps song from ‘Dum Maro Dum’, mouths Poo’s dialogues from ‘K3G’ (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Zeenat Aman channeled her inner Poo from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ as she rapped some lines from the song ‘Dum Maro Dum’, with a spin.

Zeenat took to Instagram, where she shared a clip from her upcoming advertisement. In the clip, the actress is seen sporting a bling avatar as she wore an black ensemble paired with a shimmery jacket and dark sunglasses.

In the rap verses for the ad, Zeenat talked about women and how they should do what they feel like.

The video features her standing in front of the mirror and snapping her fingers and said: “Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum lago itni bold, love how Bebo shows us, it’s hot to be cold.”

She then spitted some lines from the song ‘Dum Maro Dum’ from the 1971 film ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’.

Adding some spunk and also spin she said: “”Duniya ne humko diya hi kya, it’s your journey; duniya se humne liya hi kya, it’s our journey; hum sabki parwah kare hi kyu? Ladies, you do you.”

The line ‘Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsoorat lago” is from the film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..”. The film released in 2001 and was mouthed by Kareena. The character of Poo became instantly popular because of her style and dialogues in the film.

Zeenat captioned the video: “I thought the @leap.club team was completely dotty when they asked if i would rap. but hey! if i can get on instagram and learn what memes are at 71, then i can most definitely rap. so, i didn’t think, i just took the leap. pun intended.

“Lights, camera, sequins, and ‘swag’! even my creaky knees couldn’t get in the way of the fun we had while shooting this. and you can bet that i added my own two cents to the lyrics.

“We deserve a world where women can build lasting friendships, crack the right kind of partnerships, and make both big and small career moves with each other’s support. and i love that that’s precisely what leap.club is creating. because it’s true – when one of us shines, so do we all. that’s all.”

–IANS

dc/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bharti Singh wishes to send her son to Akshay's dance academy
Next article
Johnny Depp sells his signed self-portrait for charity
This May Also Interest You
News

Johnny Depp sells his signed self-portrait for charity

News

Bharti Singh wishes to send her son to Akshay's dance academy

Sports

Reliance Foundation Young Champs bag brace with two graduates signing ISL contracts

Lyrics

Edward Maya – Love Stereo Again Song Lyrics starring Tiger Shroff and Zahrah S Khan

News

Meghan Markle signed up top Hollywood talent agency but is yet to announce plans

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Nigeria hold Canada to goalless draw

News

Mammootty walks away with 8th Kerala State Film Award

News

‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ trailer unravels unreported truth behind Kashmiri Pandit exodus

News

Netizens tag 'Kalki 2898 AD' as 'cheap copy’, Prabhas called 'sasta Iron Man'

Sports

Jamshedpur FC sign French midfielder Jeremy Manzorro in a one-year deal

Sports

Poland and Spain to host 2023-24 FIH Hockey Nations Cup

News

Allu Arjun leaks dialogue from 'Pushpa 2 The Rule', fans can't keep calm

News

‘The Boys’ spinoff ‘Gen V’ premiere announced

Technology

WhatsApp releases update to fix emoji keyboard crash on Android beta

Technology

K-pop girl group NewJeans' ‘ETA’ music video entirely shot on iPhone 14 Pro

News

Sunny Deol does everything to save Utkarsh Sharma in new 'Gadar 2' motion poster

Sports

Have to work hard and hope the bowlers execute their plans well, says WI assistant coach Kenny Benjamin

News

Zeenat Aman goes all bling as she raps song from ‘Dum Maro Dum’, mouths Poo’s dialogues from ‘K3G’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US