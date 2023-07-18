scorecardresearch
Zoe Saldana speaks about Nicole Kidman's 'freaky' acting method

Los Angeles, July 18 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana has spoken about the “freaky” method that actress Nicole Kidman uses to portray her on-screen characters successfully. 

Saldana, 45, and Kidman, 56, are set to star in a new highly-anticipated spy thriller series ‘Special Ops: Lioness’.

Both are co-executive producers of the series.

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Avatar’ star admitted she did not know which version of Kidman she was going to get on set as she said the Australian star sometimes stayed in character even while they were not filming.

As per Express.co.uk, in an interview with Radio Times, Saldana when asked what it was like working with Kidman and told the magazine: “She’s exactly what I imagined and hoped she would be. She’s dedicated, she’s the most prepared on set, knows all her lines. She stays in character sometimes and it’s a bit freaky.”

In the series, Saldana plays the role of Joe, a station chief of the program who once served undercover but now oversees the next generation of operatives.

Talking about the similarities with her character, Saldana also said: “There is something very parallel to me in Joe, working full time for something she is devoted to, having to balance family life and carry it all. I was able to relate to the pressure, the pain you live with missing your family when you have to be away for 14 hours straight, and feeling guilty for loving what you do.”

She also spoke out about how she’s enjoyed a certain element of anonymity thanks to the characters she has played in both the Marvel and Avatar movies being disguised with heavy makeup

Musing about what prompted her to make the move to TV, she said: “My ignorant mind feared it. I felt it would be accepting my fate, saying, ‘My youth is done, I’m a woman in my 40s, I’m no longer sexy’, but that’s not the case. My manager told me, ‘You need to understand the market. You need to go where good content is, whether that’s a big screen, on stage or on TV’.”

She also discussed returning to her role in ‘Avatar’ where she confirmed that she has signed up to star in future instalments of the blockbuster franchise.

This comes as James Cameron has revealed he plans to make at least seven more films in the series.

