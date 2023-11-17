scorecardresearch
Zoya Akhtar advocates for equitable representation of the cast of ‘The Archies’

By Editorial Desk
Zoya Akhtar _ pic courtesy imdb

Anticipated as one of the biggest releases of this year, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s live-action musical ‘The Archies’ has fans worldwide eagerly waiting for the film’s release. Starring Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda, the film’s trailer and songs have already earned great response from cinephiles and have been trending on social media and music charts all across.

However, amid all the excitement, there has been a nepotism debate surrounding the Netflix film, addressing the same, the film’s director Zoya Akhtar and producer Reema Kagti opened up about equitable representation in the cast of ‘The Archies’.

Zoya Akhtar expressed that all kids should be equally highlighted. Further adding that she decided to cast the ones who suited the roles best, Zoya Akhtar said, “What I find fascinating is there were seven kids on that (The Archies) poster. Netflix and Tiger Baby Productions put seven kids on that poster, and the media only spoke about three (Suhana Khan, Agastya, and Khushi). And then turns around and tells us about nepotism. Actually, you’re the one not giving the other four attention. You robbed their moment and it’s heartbreaking to see. Who are you talking to? To us? We’ve put seven kids out there. You’ve just ignored four. And you took away their moment. So sorry. Your problem.”

Adding to the same, ‘The Archies’ Producer Reema Kagti said, “I have had a lot of people come up to me and say ‘You have cast these three-star kids’. But I say ‘There were seven kids in the trailer. Do you know the other four’s names? Did you bother to look at them?’ Because we are actually very excited about them. What happened actually was quite sad for the other four and for the three (Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi).”

A heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, ‘The Archies’ draws viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers. The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the highly anticipated film exclusively releases on Netflix worldwide on December 7, 2023.


