Zoya Akhtar unveils character poster from 'The Archies'

Mumbai, August 5 (IANS) Director Zoya Akhtar’s ‘ The Archies’ is getting ahead with its release and has now unveiled posters of all the characters in the film. Various big names from B-town expressed their excitement though netizens have little to say.

The posters which came out on Zoya Akhtar’s Instagram detailed the following about all the characters.

For Agastya Nanda, who will play Archie Andrews in the movie, the poster was captioned: “Meet Archie Andrews (heart emoji). The heartthrob of Riverdale, who isn’t sure where his heart belongs. Guess we’ll find out on ‘The Archies’, coming soon only on @netflix_in.”

Karan Johar expressed his excitement and wrote “Aggggyyyyyyy” while Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan commented, “Yay.”

Suhana Khan, who portrays Veronica Lodge, was described as “Sassy to classy and everything in between, the world better watch out for Veronica Lodge ‘cause here she comes.”

Karan Johar wrote: “Omg! The kids look great!!!” while Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote “Gooooooo Zoyaaaaa!!”

Khushi Kapoor plays Betty Cooper, Zoya Akhtar captioned the post: “She might be the girl next door but she’s not one to be taken granted for… Meet Betty Cooper on ‘The Archies'”.

The singer DOT plays Ethel Muggs, Zoya captioned: “Ethel Muggs knows how to keep things quirky, witty and crafty! Whipping out sweetness is her superpower.”

Mihir Ahuja portrays Jughead Jones and was captioned: “The only food Jughead Jones share with you is food for thought Hide your burgers and milkshakes.”

“Meet Dilton, Riverdale’s own walking library. When he isn’t hanging with the gang, he’s inventing to make the world a better place. Get set to geek out with him” captioning Yuvraj Menda’s poster who essays the role.

“The only thing Reggie loves more than himself is himself winning. Beware, he’ll charm his way through your heart ” is portrayed by Vedang Raina.

The movie is set in the 1960s and is a teen comedy drama film which will mark the debut of Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan; Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi; and Agastya, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, among other talents.

Centered around the themes of growing up, romance and camaraderie, the film will tell the story of these seven teenagers, and will release on Netflix in November.

Netizen reaction has been lukewarm and largely uninterested, while some expressed excitement others have mocked the movie.

When the trailer was released in 2022, even then the film was panned by everyone as audiences wondered just why and for whom the film really was made for as it has no appeal whatsoever and despite being set in the 1960’s it makes absolutely no sense as this was definitely not the way Indians lived. A trend was released online which amusingly stated that this movie may just have united all of India for once.

–IANS

anv/dan