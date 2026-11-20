There is something reassuring about a Charles Dickens story, particularly when Christmas is around the corner. Johnny Depp steps into the shoes of Ebenezer Scrooge with conviction, bringing his characteristic eccentricity to the character while communicating the mood, expressions and emotional disconnect that define this familiar miser.

A Familiar Dickensian Tale

Directed by Ti West, Ebenezer takes us into Victorian London. Ebenezer Scrooge is a cold-hearted miser who despises Christmas, dismissing it as nothing more than a ‘humbug’. His life revolves almost entirely around his business and the accumulation of wealth, leaving little room for relationships, emotions or human connections. His carefully guarded world is disrupted when his former business partner (late) Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come visit him. Through these supernatural encounters, Scrooge is made to revisit his past, confront the realities of his present and witness the consequences awaiting him in the future. It is this journey that eventually makes him recognise his mistakes and seek redemption.

While there is nothing particularly new about the underlying concept, the presentation makes the familiar narrative accessible and engaging. The spirits are not merely introduced to create fear or horror. Instead, they become a storytelling device, a bridge through which Scrooge is made to confront realities that ordinary conversations or confrontations may never have communicated with the same impact.

Atmosphere and Technical Craft

The visuals and atmosphere effectively transport us to the period. The production design may not be particularly elaborate or complicated, but it delivers the desired environment. The sound design further complements the setting, supporting the narrative and adding to the overall experience.

A Timeless Message for All Ages

What works is the simplicity of the underlying message. Money, professional success and material possessions cannot replace relationships, compassion and the ability to connect with people. It is a reminder that is relevant across generations, and the film communicates it without making the experience feel like a lecture.

Ebenezer may not reinvent Charles Dickens or offer a dramatically different interpretation of his celebrated work, but it delivers a visually engaging and emotionally familiar Christmas tale. With Johnny Depp leading the way, effective production design and an atmospheric presentation, it makes for a reasonably enjoyable seasonal watch.

Overall, Ebenezer could be a good Christmas-season family outing, particularly for those who enjoy classic storytelling and its timeless lessons. A familiar story, perhaps, but one that makes for a rather welcome Christmas gift.

Movie: Ebenezer

Directed by: Ti West

Featuring: Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Tramell Tillman, Ian McKellen

Based on: A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

Cinematography: Checco Varese

Music by: Tyler Bates

Theatrical Release Date: November 20, 2026