There is a lot to look forward to when How to Rob a Bank begins. The interesting voiceovers, accompanied by an appropriately paced background score, establish an intriguing atmosphere and set the expectations for what promises to be an engaging heist thriller. The premise itself is interesting; a group of tech-savvy criminals rob banks, record their exploits and turn them into viral content, attracting millions of followers while challenging the establishment. But somewhere along the way, this promising idea loses its direction.

Directed by David Leitch, the film features Nicholas Hoult as Ryan, aka The Wolf, who leads the gang comprising his partner Emi (Anna Sawai), Vince (Pete Davidson) and Hugo (Rhenzy Feliz). Their increasingly audacious robberies attract the attention of FBI agent John West (John C. Reilly), who brings in Reagan Gardner (Zoë Kravitz), a brilliant but unconventional software expert and convicted hacker, to help track them down. What follows is essentially a cat-and-mouse game, with the robbers using their online popularity to further their cause while the authorities attempt to get ahead of them.

The concept offers considerable scope for an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Given the title and the context, one would expect the makers to take us deeper into the planning, strategy and execution of these robberies. There was an opportunity to make every heist a carefully constructed puzzle, revealing how the gang studies its targets, anticipates security measures, manipulates technology and stays a step ahead of the authorities. Equally interesting would have been a closer look at how their online presence becomes both their biggest strength and their greatest vulnerability. Instead, much of this remains unexplored.

The film relies heavily on social media references, technology, energetic sequences and emotional voiceovers to keep the narrative moving. There are a couple of emotional moments that help explain the personal circumstances driving the characters, but they often feel like convenient additions rather than an organic part of the storytelling. We understand that the gang has its reasons, but we are hardly given enough insight into their minds to understand what makes them tick. The characters could have been far more compelling had the narrative allowed us a closer look at their thought processes, individual motivations and the dynamics within the group.

Nicholas Hoult holds the centre as Ryan, but the character needed more depth to make his transformation from a disillusioned individual into a celebrated online outlaw convincing. Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson and Rhenzy Feliz are part of an interesting ensemble, but their characters too could have been better explored. John C. Reilly as Agent John West and Zoë Kravitz as Reagan Gardner bring some much-needed energy to the investigation. Their contrasting personalities and approach to the chase show considerable promise, and their interactions provide some enjoyable moments. Unfortunately, that promise gradually fizzles out just when their involvement should have added greater tension and depth to the narrative.

The larger idea of turning bank robbers into modern-day Robin Hoods is also not particularly convincing. The film touches upon corporate greed, financial inequality and the frustrations of ordinary people, but merely identifying an unjust system does not automatically make those opposing it heroes. The moral conflict needed more substance. Instead, the Robin Hood positioning feels more like a convenient label than an idea the screenplay seriously examines.

The finale, in particular, is a disappointment. Rather than bringing together the different threads of the story through a clever and satisfying payoff, it takes a rather convenient route that leaves several possibilities unexplored. For a film built around planning, technology and outsmarting the system, the final act needed considerably more intelligence and dramatic weight.

There is hardly anything in How to Rob a Bank that feels entirely unfamiliar. That, however, need not have been a problem had the makers developed the narrative with greater imagination and given us a peek inside the minds of the people executing these robberies. It has the ingredients of an exciting thriller, but the execution never quite matches the promise of its premise.

How to Rob a Bank is ultimately a case of a strong idea that gets lost in its own storytelling. What could have been a smart, gripping and unconventional heist thriller ends up being a rather convenient crime drama that leaves the audience wondering how much more it could have achieved.

Movie: How to Rob a Bank

Directed by: David Leitch

Written by: Mark Bianculli

Featuring: Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Pete Davidson, John C. Reilly, Anna Sawai

Theatrical Release Date: November 20, 2026

Run Time: 2hrs 2mins