Returning to the unsettling world of Panem, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping takes us 24 years before Katniss Everdeen’s rebellion, placing Haymitch Abernathy at the centre of the narrative. Directed by Francis Lawrence and based on Suzanne Collins’ novel, the sixth instalment revisits the 50th Hunger Games, an especially brutal edition in which the Capitol doubles the number of tributes to 48.

The story follows 16-year-old Haymitch (Joseph Zada) from District 12, whose hopes of an ordinary future with his girlfriend Lenore Dove Baird (Whitney Peak) are shattered when he is selected for the Games. Alongside fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace), he must navigate an arena where survival demands more than physical strength. His experiences gradually shape the cynical, battle-scarred mentor audiences remember through Woody Harrelson’s portrayal.

Performances and technical strengths

Joseph Zada has the unenviable task of stepping into a role made memorable by Harrelson. He looks the part and performs the action sequences with confidence. Ralph Fiennes plays President Snow, while the ensemble includes Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee and Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan. Glenn Close and Billy Porter also feature as Drusilla Sickle and Magno Stift respectively. While the supporting cast gets limited screen time, the performances serve the narrative.

The cinematography is good and particularly impressive in places. The locations and set design provide the visual foundation that the franchise demands, while the arena challenges are innovative, particularly for first-time viewers. The background score, sound design and SFX/VFX further elevate the experience, especially on the big screen.

A familiar franchise with contemporary relevance

The Hunger Games has always been more than a survival thriller. Beneath the elaborate arenas and spectacle lies a commentary on political oppression, inequality, propaganda and the exploitation of human suffering for entertainment. These themes continue to resonate with younger audiences growing up amid social media and manufactured public narratives.

Another welcome aspect is that the film remains relatively clean in its language and adult content, making it an accessible family viewing option for older children and teenagers, although the arena violence may be unsettling for younger viewers.

The verdict

Revisiting Haymitch’s past adds an interesting dimension to a character audiences thought they already understood. While the film draws considerably from an established cinematic universe, its visual presentation, action and central performance make the return worthwhile. It may not reinvent the franchise, but it offers another engaging chapter in the history of Panem.

Well, younger audiences are in for a double bonanza with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, even as they prepare to brace themselves for Avengers: Doomsday!

Movie: The Hunger Games: Sunrise on The Reaping

Directed by: Francis Lawrence

Featuring: Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, Maya Hawke, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lili Taylor, Glenn Close, Billy Porter

Screenplay by: Billy Ray, Michael Lesslie

Based on: Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins

Adaptation by: Suzanne Collins

Cinematography: Jo Willems

Music by: James Newton Howard

Theatrical Release Date: November 20, 2026

Run Time: 2hrs 40mins