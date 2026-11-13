There is something fascinating about watching the story behind a film that itself became an inspirational phenomenon. I Play Rocky takes us back to the early struggles of Sylvester Stallone, long before he became an international sensation, and chronicles the circumstances that led to the creation of one of cinema’s most celebrated underdog stories, Rocky.

The story behind the making of Rocky

The film follows Sylvester Stallone through his difficult early years as a struggling actor, his financial hardships and his determination to make a mark in an industry that wasn’t particularly welcoming. Interestingly, while Sylvester Stallone keeps insisting that the story he is writing is about him, the inspiration for Rocky comes from an unexpected encounter with a boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner, which he happens to watch at a bar. What follows is the story of how an idea takes shape and how its creator fights to retain the right to play the protagonist himself.

Anthony Ippolito is a dead ringer for young Stallone

The most striking aspect of I Play Rocky is undoubtedly the casting of Anthony Ippolito as the young Sylvester Stallone. The resemblance is remarkably convincing, but it goes considerably beyond physical appearance. Ippolito gets into the skin of the character, capturing Stallone’s mannerisms, body language and characteristic confidence with impressive conviction. He makes the portrayal believable without turning it into an exercise in imitation. It is a performance that should particularly appeal to Stallone admirers.

The supporting cast provides able assistance, with the actors bringing their respective real-life characters into the narrative with conviction. The screenplay also deserves credit for balancing the inspirational elements with intelligent humour and some genuinely entertaining moments. There are several sequences that bring a smile, while the narrative manages to maintain its momentum through the struggles and uncertainties surrounding the making of Rocky.

What makes the story particularly interesting is the parallel between the man and the character he creates. Just as Rocky refuses to give up, Stallone refuses to surrender his conviction. His insistence on playing the lead, despite the financial uncertainty and the industry’s reservations, becomes the film’s most defining conflict. It is also a reminder that sometimes the biggest battle is not about getting an opportunity but convincing others to believe in what you believe.

A nostalgic trip with a message for Gen Z

For those who grew up watching Stallone and the Rocky franchise, I Play Rocky is a generous dose of nostalgia. It takes viewers back to the origins of a cinematic legacy and offers an interesting perspective on the man behind the iconic boxer.

For Gen Z, the familiarity with Stallone may not be as strong, but the underlying message of self-belief, creative ownership and refusing to accept limitations has contemporary relevance. The film has enough universal appeal to connect with younger viewers, although its strongest emotional connect will undoubtedly remain with those familiar with the Rocky phenomenon.

I Play Rocky is a simple, encouraging and entertaining film. It may not be a particularly elaborate cinematic experience, but it succeeds in telling an inspiring story with warmth, humour and conviction. Above all, it is a film that Stallone fans and admirers of Rocky should find particularly rewarding.

Movie: I Play Rocky

Directed by: Peter Farrelly

Featuring: Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, Matt Dillon, P. J. Byrne, Toby Kebbell, Stephan James, Tracy Letts, Jay Duplass

Music by: Dave Palmer

Theatrical Release Date: November 13, 2026

Run Time: 2hrs 10mins