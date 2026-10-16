Set in 1993, Street Fighter brings estranged martial artists Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) back together when Chun Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the World Warrior Tournament. What should be a gathering of formidable fighters soon turns into a dangerous battle involving a common conspiracy, personal conflicts and unresolved rivalries. As the characters confront their pasts and one another, the tournament becomes a fight for survival.

A revenge drama beneath the tournament

For audiences unfamiliar with the Street Fighter video game franchise, this is essentially a revenge and survival drama involving multiple characters, each with their own reasons to confront a common adversary M. Bison (David Dastmalchian). There is enough action to keep the narrative moving, but the film does not always distinguish itself from the familiar template of an ensemble action thriller.

However, those familiar with the franchise are likely to walk in with rather different expectations. Street Fighter is not merely about fighters coming together to defeat a common enemy. Its appeal lies in the distinctive fighting styles, signature moves, individual mannerisms and rivalries that made its characters iconic. The World Warrior Tournament is supposed to be an opportunity to witness these different styles collide, much like watching a contest in which every participant brings a unique personality and fighting technique to the arena.

Street Fighter Trailer_Pic Courtesy Youtube

When nostalgia promises more than the action delivers

Unfortunately, the film does not always deliver the kind of sustained fighting spectacle that this premise promises. While the characters and their familiar identities provide moments of recognition, the action often feels closer to a routine action drama than an exhilarating showcase of extraordinary fighting techniques, strategies and combat styles. The opportunity to explore what makes each fighter special feels somewhat underutilised.

This is where the film’s greatest strength and weakness collide. The recognisable characters and the nostalgia associated with them may be enough to keep longtime fans engaged, but familiarity alone cannot compensate for the absence of consistently inventive action or a more compelling dramatic experience.

Vidyut Jammwal brings an Indian edge to Street Fighter

For Indian audiences, however, there is an additional reason to watch the film. The presence of Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim is particularly welcome. Jammwal has established his identity in Indian cinema through his martial arts abilities, physical agility and commitment to action that demands more than conventional screen fighting. His association with Dhalsim, a character whose identity is closely linked to yoga inspired abilities, extraordinary flexibility and unconventional combat, feels like a natural fit.

Jammwal brings the credibility of a trained martial artist to a franchise that celebrates distinctive fighting abilities. His presence is something Indian viewers can take pride in, particularly because he has built his reputation around physical discipline rather than relying exclusively on cinematic choreography. The film gives him reasonable opportunity to translate those abilities into a recognisable character and performance.

Street Fighter Trailer_Pic Courtesy Youtube

Ultimately, Street Fighter is likely to mean different things to different audiences. For fans who grew up with the games and have an emotional connection to Ryu, Ken, Chun Li and the rest of the roster, the nostalgia and character recognition make it at least a one time watch. For those approaching it without that familiarity, the film may come across as a fairly conventional action drama whose premise promises more distinctive combat than it consistently delivers.

The nostalgia is there, but how much it adds to the experience will depend on how deeply one connects with the franchise. For its loyal followers, Street Fighter offers a reason to revisit a familiar universe. For everyone else, whether it proves entertaining enough will ultimately remain a matter of individual taste.

Movie: Street Fighter

Directed by: Kitao Sakurai

Screenplay by: T. J. Fixman, Kitao Sakurai

Based on: Street Fighter by Capcom

Featuring: Noah Centineo Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, David Dastmalchian, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Vidyut Jammwal, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jason Momoa

Theatrical Release Date: October 16, 2026

Run Time: 1hr 59mins