The Social Reckoning is perhaps one of the most relevant films to have arrived at a time when social media has become far more than a platform to connect people. It has become an influence, an addiction and, increasingly, a force capable of shaping what we believe, what we discuss and even what we fight about.

Aaron Sorkin takes the story of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison) and Wall Street Journal journalist Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White) and turns their investigation into a gripping piece of entertainment. Haugen, a former Facebook employee, exposes disturbing internal information about the platform while Horwitz attempts to verify, investigate and bring the truth to the public. What could easily have become a dry documentary instead becomes an engaging drama built around conversations, revelations, journalistic investigation and the growing danger of taking on one of the world’s most powerful technology companies.

Mikey Madison is convincing as Haugen, bringing vulnerability and determination to a woman who finds herself caught between professional loyalty and the responsibility of revealing what she knows. Jeremy Allen White gives the journalist a grounded, persistent presence, while Jeremy Strong’s Mark Zuckerberg is a powerful and dramatically heightened interpretation of the world’s most recognisable social media founder.

The Social Reckoning: When Social Media Becomes The Story

But the real strength of The Social Reckoning lies in what it says beyond Facebook and Zuckerberg. The film is a sharp reminder of what happens when a platform designed to connect people discovers that anger, outrage, fear and division can be far more profitable than harmony. When attention becomes the currency, the algorithm inevitably becomes the gatekeeper of visibility.

And the uncomfortable irony is that we know what appears on our feeds is not simply an organic reflection of what people want to see. Algorithms decide what gets amplified, what gets buried and what keeps us scrolling. We know this, and yet billions continue to use these platforms every day, hoping that their next post, video, story or article will somehow achieve that elusive “organic” reach.

When Virality Becomes More Important Than The Truth

Even journalists and established publications are trapped in this cycle. A carefully researched story can struggle for attention while a sensational thirty second opinion can reach millions. The influencer’s reach can sometimes overshadow the journalist’s investigation. Virality begins to look like credibility, popularity begins to resemble truth and engagement becomes more important than accuracy. And we still call it organic.

That, for me, is where The Social Reckoning becomes more than a film about Facebook. It becomes a mirror to the society that willingly participates in the very system it questions.

The film also deserves credit for recognising the courage of whistleblowers and genuine journalists. In an age where everybody with a smartphone and a following can become an opinion maker, The Social Reckoning reminds us of the difference between having an audience and having evidence, between going viral and actually investigating, and between influence and journalism.

Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison in The Social Reckoning _ Pic Courtesy IMDb

The relationship between Haugen and Horwitz gives the film its human and entertaining core. Their conversations keep the investigative process engaging, ensuring that the film never feels like a lecture. Sorkin turns documents, interviews and verification into drama and makes journalism itself feel thrilling.

The Social Reckoning does not have the visual sophistication of The Social Network, nor does it attempt to replicate it. Where The Social Network explored the creation of Facebook and the rise of its founder, this film is more concerned with the consequences of the power that followed. That makes it disturbingly contemporary.

The Social Reckoning Is A Warning We Cannot Ignore

For a generation that lives on social media, the most important question the film leaves behind is not whether these platforms influence us. It is why, after knowing that they do, we continue to give them our attention.

Powerful, thought provoking and remarkably relevant, The Social Reckoning is entertainment with a conscience. It may not always be subtle, but it certainly gives you something to think about long after the screen goes dark.

Movie: The Social Reckoning

Directed by: Aaron Sorkin

Written by: Aaron Sorkin

Featuring: Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong

Theatrical Release Date: October 9, 2026

Run Time: 1hr 54mins