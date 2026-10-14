Apple TV has released the trailer for 12 12 12, an upcoming crime thriller starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan. The series follows an ambitious bank robbery through three timelines, covering the 12 months spent planning the crime, the 12 hours needed to carry it out and the 12 days that follow. The story centres on a major bank vault robbery beneath the streets of Zurich, Switzerland.

The trailer introduces a tense battle between two men on opposite sides of the law. Mackie plays a disgraced FBI agent, while Dornan portrays an American career criminal. Their paths cross in a dangerous game of cat and mouse as the investigation and robbery unfold across Europe.

What does the 12 12 12 trailer reveal?

The trailer explains the thinking behind the series’ unusual title through a conversation between the two central characters. As Dornan’s character prepares for the operation, Mackie’s character says, “FBI principles of crime says a high-asset robbery is 12 months in planning, 12 hours in execution. A bank robber who’s not caught within 12 days…” Dornan’s character finishes the thought with, “is not caught at all.”

The three time periods form the structure of the eight episode series. Instead of following the robbery in a straightforward manner, the story explores the preparation, the operation itself and its aftermath. This approach allows the series to examine both the planning behind the crime and the consequences that follow.

Who stars in Apple TV’s 12 12 12?

Alongside Mackie and Dornan, the cast includes Jack Kesy, Kali Reis, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Agathe Rousselle and Sallie Harmsen.

Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble created the series. They also wrote and executive produce the show alongside Kari Skogland, who directed the pilot, as well as Mackie, Dornan, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell.

When will 12 12 12 premiere on Apple TV?

The eight episode series will premiere on Friday, November 13, with its first two episodes released on the same day. The remaining episodes will arrive one at a time, with the season finale scheduled for Christmas Day, December 25.

The series combines a major bank robbery with an investigation involving a disgraced FBI agent and a career criminal. Its three timeline structure will show how the plan develops, how the robbery unfolds and what happens once the operation is over.