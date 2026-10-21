The trailer for Above the below introduces a survival thriller in which a space mission takes a dangerous turn, leaving three astronauts fighting for their lives deep beneath the ocean. What begins with a disaster in space soon becomes a struggle to survive underwater, where the crew has no contact with mission control and their oxygen supply is running out.

The film stars Idris Elba, Caitlin FitzGerald and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Elba has also co directed the film alongside Martin Owen. The story centres on three astronauts who survive a space disaster but face another life threatening situation when their return journey ends in an unexpected crash landing in the ocean.

A space disaster leads to an underwater emergency

After surviving the initial disaster, the astronauts find themselves trapped in the crushing depths of the ocean. Their situation becomes increasingly difficult as they lose contact with mission control, leaving them without the support they would normally depend on during an emergency.

With oxygen levels dropping, the crew has very little time to find a way out. Their immediate challenge is to survive in an environment where even a small mistake could have serious consequences. The trailer sets up a situation in which the astronauts must make difficult decisions while dealing with limited resources and an uncertain path to safety.

Idris Elba leads a race against time

The central conflict in Above the below revolves around the crew’s efforts to stay alive as the odds turn against them. Cut off from outside help, the astronauts must face new dangers while trying to work out their next move. The lack of communication with mission control adds another layer of uncertainty, as they cannot rely on immediate assistance from their team on the surface.

The film brings together the dangers of space exploration and the challenges of surviving deep underwater. The combination places the characters in an unusual situation, with the threat of drowning and a rapidly shrinking oxygen supply adding urgency to their struggle.

A survival thriller built around impossible choices

Alongside Elba, the film features Caitlin FitzGerald and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in key roles. The story focuses on how people respond when their lives are at risk and the choices before them could determine whether they survive.

With its central characters trapped far below the ocean’s surface, Above the below explores survival under extreme pressure. The trailer introduces a race against time in which the astronauts must confront mounting dangers while searching for a way back to safety.

Only in theaters December 4