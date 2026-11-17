Few characters in cinema history have enjoyed the popularity and longevity of James Bond. Created by British novelist Ian Fleming, the legendary secret agent first appeared in the novel Casino Royale in 1953 before making his big-screen debut in Dr. No in 1962.

Over the decades, 007 has become much more than a fictional British spy. His charm, sophisticated lifestyle, tailored suits, iconic gadgets, dangerous assignments and unmistakable introduction, “Bond, James Bond”, have made him one of the most recognisable characters in popular culture.

The main James Bond film series has featured six actors across 25 films so far. The wider big-screen history also includes independent productions, adding another interesting chapter to the character’s legacy.

From Sean Connery, who established the cinematic identity of 007, to Daniel Craig, who gave the character a contemporary makeover, here is a look at the actors who have portrayed James Bond in feature films and their journeys with the coveted role.

Sean Connery (1962 to 1971, 1983)

Films: Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).

Scottish actor Sean Connery holds the distinction of being the first actor to portray James Bond in a feature film. His journey began with Dr. No in 1962, introducing audiences to a secret agent equally comfortable wearing a tuxedo and taking on dangerous international assignments.

Connery established the personality and screen presence that would define Bond for generations. His confidence, sharp humour and effortless charm made him an instant favourite.

He made five more films before stepping away from the character. After George Lazenby took over, Connery returned for Diamonds Are Forever in 1971.

He made one final appearance as 007 in Never Say Never Again in 1983, an independently produced Bond film.

With seven feature film appearances, Connery remains one of the most influential actors in James Bond history.

David Niven (1967)

Film: Casino Royale (1967).

British actor David Niven brought a very different interpretation of James Bond to the screen in the 1967 comedy Casino Royale.

Unlike the serious spy adventures associated with Sean Connery, this was a satirical take on the Bond universe. Niven played Sir James Bond, a retired secret agent persuaded to return to action to take on the criminal organisation SMERSH.

His portrayal presented an older, more gentlemanly and relaxed version of the famous spy.

The film was an independent production, separate from the main James Bond series. It also played around with the identity of 007, assigning the famous designation to several other characters as part of its comedy. However, Niven remained the central James Bond of the film.

George Lazenby (1969)

Film: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969).

Australian actor George Lazenby had an unusual journey into the world of James Bond. A former model with limited acting experience, he was selected to replace Sean Connery after the latter decided to leave the franchise.

Lazenby made his only appearance as 007 in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service in 1969.

His interpretation brought a more emotional and vulnerable side to Bond, particularly through his relationship with Tracy di Vicenzo, played by Diana Rigg.

Although there was an opportunity to continue playing the character, Lazenby chose not to return for further Bond films.

Despite appearing in just one movie, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service has gained considerable appreciation over the years and remains one of the memorable Bond adventures.

Roger Moore (1973 to 1985)

Films: Live and Let Die (1973), The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983) and A View to a Kill (1985).

Following George Lazenby’s departure, Roger Moore stepped into the shoes of James Bond with Live and Let Die in 1973.

The British actor brought a different personality to 007. Unlike Connery’s relatively hard-edged portrayal, Moore’s Bond was more humorous, charming and playful.

His effortless screen presence and witty one-liners gave the character a distinctive identity. His era also introduced some memorable adventures, including The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker.

Moore remained associated with the role for 12 years and completed seven Bond films, the most appearances by any actor in the main series.

Timothy Dalton (1987 to 1989)

Films: The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989).

After Roger Moore’s departure, Welsh actor Timothy Dalton took over as James Bond in 1987.

Dalton offered a more serious interpretation of the character. His Bond was intense, physically convincing and closer to the personality portrayed in Ian Fleming’s original novels.

His first film, The Living Daylights, introduced audiences to a more restrained and realistic secret agent. Licence to Kill went further, presenting Bond as a man driven by personal revenge rather than simply following official orders.

Although Dalton appeared in just two films, his darker and more grounded interpretation has since earned considerable appreciation among Bond fans.

Pierce Brosnan (1995 to 2002)

Films: GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002).

After Timothy Dalton’s departure, James Bond remained away from cinemas for six years.

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan finally brought 007 back to the big screen with GoldenEye in 1995.

Brosnan struck a balance between Connery’s sophistication, Moore’s humour and Dalton’s seriousness. His charming personality, stylish appearance and confidence made him an instant favourite with a new generation of moviegoers.

His debut was particularly significant as GoldenEye successfully reintroduced Bond to audiences in a changing world after the Cold War.

Brosnan completed four Bond films, with Die Another Day marking his final appearance in 2002.

Daniel Craig (2006 to 2021)

Films: Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time to Die (2021).

Daniel Craig took over the role in 2006, beginning a new chapter in the James Bond franchise with Casino Royale.

His casting initially attracted criticism, particularly over his appearance as a blonde Bond. However, his performance soon silenced many of his critics.

Craig introduced a more physically demanding, emotionally complex and vulnerable version of 007. His portrayal explored Bond’s personal relationships, emotional struggles and the human cost of being a secret agent.

Casino Royale became a major success, while Skyfall further cemented Craig’s position as one of the most celebrated actors to portray 007.

His five-film journey concluded with No Time to Die in 2021, bringing an end to a 15-year association with the character.

Robert Pattinson (The Upcoming James Bond)

Film: Upcoming James Bond film.

The James Bond legacy is now ready for another chapter, with Amazon MGM Studios officially announcing Robert Pattinson as the next actor to portray the celebrated secret agent on November 16, 2026.

Pattinson brings an interesting acting background to the franchise. He first attracted worldwide attention playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), before becoming an international sensation through The Twilight Saga.

Over the years, he has demonstrated considerable versatility through films such as Good Time, The Lighthouse, Tenet and The Batman.

Pattinson has described the opportunity as the honour of a lifetime. His first appearance as 007 is still awaited, but expectations are already high.

James Bond: A Character That Keeps Reinventing Itself

From Sean Connery’s sophisticated introduction to Daniel Craig’s intense and emotionally complex portrayal, every actor has brought something different to James Bond. Some made him more charming and humorous, others made him tougher and more serious, while some explored the emotional vulnerabilities behind the celebrated secret agent.

Now, Robert Pattinson has the opportunity to create his own identity as 007.

Very few characters in cinema history have enjoyed such a remarkable legacy, with successive generations of actors getting the opportunity to redefine an already legendary role.