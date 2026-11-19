Indian production house Bhanushali Studios Limited is stepping into international filmmaking with CAPTIVATED, a true-crime drama featuring Hollywood actors Al Pacino, Isla Fisher and Blake Ritson. Founded by producer Vinod Bhanushali, the company is producing the film in association with Los Angeles-based 32Red Entertainment.

The project marks Bhanushali Studios’ international production debut and brings together talent from the Indian and Hollywood film industries. The film will be directed by Dito Montiel, known for A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints and Fighting. Stefan Ciupek, whose credits include Slumdog Millionaire and Rumours, is handling the cinematography.

CAPTIVATED revisits a famous 1973 kidnapping

Set in 1970s Italy, CAPTIVATED is inspired by the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, an incident that became one of the most widely discussed abduction cases of the twentieth century.

The film will explore the events from a different perspective, focusing on an unexpected emotional connection that develops during an already tense situation. Al Pacino, known for films such as The Godfather and Scarface, will lead the cast alongside Isla Fisher, who has appeared in Wedding Crashers and Now You See Me. Blake Ritson, known for The Gilded Age, is also part of the project.

Vinod Bhanushali, Founder and Managing Director of Bhanushali Studios Limited, said: “We have always believed in the power of storytelling that resonates across borders. Partnering with some of the finest talents in global cinema, both in front of and behind the camera, is a natural next step for us. CAPTIVATED is a project we are deeply committed to, and we look forward to bringing this extraordinary story to audiences worldwide.”

Indian and Hollywood teams come together

Michael Mammoliti, Producer and Co-Writer of CAPTIVATED and Co-Founder of 32Red Entertainment, said his family has a direct connection to the events and that he grew up with a different understanding of the story.

Manasvi Mamgai, Co-Founder and President of 32Red Entertainment, also spoke about bringing Indian and Hollywood filmmaking together through the project.

The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios, Michael Mammoliti and Manasvi Mamgai of 32Red Entertainment, Andrea Bucko and Nicky Weinstock of Sweetheart Entertainment, Cassian Elwes and Anthony D’Souza