Andrew Garfield is stepping into the world of artificial intelligence with his upcoming film Artificial. The actor plays OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman in the Luca Guadagnino directorial, whose trailer offers a glimpse into the people and events behind the rise of the artificial intelligence company.

The film is based on the development of OpenAI and the growing competition in the field of artificial intelligence. It follows the journey of computer scientists, technology experts and entrepreneurs who became part of an industry that is now changing the way people work and communicate.

The story begins with computer scientist Ilya Sutskever and AI pioneer Professor Geoffrey Hinton making a major breakthrough that they believe could change humanity. Their work attracts the attention of several influential people in Silicon Valley who want to become part of the emerging technology movement.

Years later, Ilya meets Sam Altman, leading to the creation of OpenAI with support from Elon Musk and engineer Mira Murati. As generative AI develops and the company gains influence, questions about trust, control and the future of the technology become central to the story.

Andrew Garfield, Ike Barinholtz Play Sam Altman And Elon Musk

Apart from Andrew Garfield as Sam Altman, the film features Yura Borisov as Ilya Sutskever, Monica Barbaro as Mira Murati, Mark Rylance as Geoffrey Hinton and Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk. Cooper Hoffman and Jason Schwartzman are also part of the cast.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, Artificial brings together a prominent cast to explore the people behind one of the biggest developments in modern technology.

Artificial Release Date And Distribution Details

The film was initially expected to be released by Amazon MGM Studios. However, the studio later dropped it from its release plans, following which Neon acquired the project for distribution.

Artificial is scheduled to have a limited theatrical release on Christmas Day, December 25th, followed by a wider release on January 8th.

With Sam Altman, Elon Musk and other major technology figures forming the centre of its story, the film explores the rise of OpenAI and the questions surrounding the growing influence of artificial intelligence