Verity: Anne Hathaway reveals Dakota Johnson’s surprising side

Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson are coming together on screen for the first time with Verity, an intense psychological thriller based on Colleen Hoover’s best selling novel. Directed by Michael Showalter, the film is set to release in cinemas in India on 2nd October 2026. The story brings Hathaway and Johnson into a tense world filled with secrets, disturbing discoveries and complicated relationships.

Ahead of the release, Anne Hathaway has spoken about her experience of working with Dakota Johnson and revealed that one of the things that surprised her most was Johnson’s sense of humour. In an interview with Vogue, Hathaway described Johnson as one of the funniest people she knows. “I was so delightfully surprised to discover that Dakota is one of the funniest people. She’s really dry, but she does not miss,” the Verity star shared. Her comments offer a glimpse into the bond between the two actresses while they worked on the psychological drama.

Dakota Johnson plays Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who gets an unexpected opportunity when she is asked to ghostwrite for famous author Verity Crawford, played by Anne Hathaway. Lowen travels to the remote Crawford estate to work on Verity’s books, but soon discovers something deeply disturbing. She comes across what appear to be Verity’s autobiographical notes, containing shocking details about the author’s family and her relationship with her husband Jeremy, played by Josh Hartnett.

Speaking about Johnson’s approach to Lowen, Hathaway also shared an interesting comparison. “I think I’d maybe thought that Lowen would initially feel a little bit more like the girl next door but—Dakota’s kind of like the panther next door. She’s actually very cozy and lovable, but she has, unmistakably, very, very powerful jungle cat energy.” Hathaway’s description highlights the different layers she saw in Johnson’s performance and the character of Lowen.

Verity follows Lowen as she tries to understand what is real and what may be part of Verity’s writing. As she spends more time at the Crawford estate, the lines between fiction and reality, manipulation and attraction, and opportunity and obsession become increasingly difficult to separate.

The film is directed by Michael Showalter and adapted from Colleen Hoover’s best selling novel. Verity is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International. The film will release in India on 2nd October 2026, in cinemas only.