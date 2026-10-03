Anne Hathaway says, “You’re not gonna see me until you have to”

Anne Hathaway has quite literally disappeared. As promised. On October 2, the day her 5th film of 2026, Verity, arrived in theatres, Hathaway posted a playful video on Instagram in which she announced that she was heading to the film’s premiere. She then began counting down to October 3 before disappearing from the frame in a cloud of smoke.

“So we’re heading out to the Verity premiere. Verity comes out in theaters Friday, Oct. 2, and then on Oct. 3…” Hathaway says before the smoke takes over and she vanishes.

What follows is a deliberately over the top mock news sequence announcing that Hathaway has disappeared, including headlines declaring that she has vanished into a plume of smoke and has simply evaporated. The joke, however, was built around something Hathaway had already promised during the Verity promotional tour.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in September, she said, “The movie comes out on Oct. 2, and on Oct. 3, I’m going to, like, vanish in a plume of smoke and you’re not gonna see me until you have to.”

She added, “I’m definitely gonna disappear and take some time off.”

This time she was not joking. Hathaway’s disappearing act brings an extraordinary professional year to a close. In 2026 alone, the actress has appeared in five films, moving from an emotionally charged musical drama to one of Hollywood’s most beloved fashion franchises, Christopher Nolan’s epic interpretation of Homer, a science fiction survival story and finally a psychological thriller based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel.

The year began with Mother Mary, David Lowery’s ambitious drama in which Hathaway plays an iconic pop star confronting old wounds as she prepares for a comeback. The film, which also stars Michaela Coel, opened in select theatres on April 17 before expanding nationwide on April 24.

Then came the film that instantly brought Andy Sachs back into the conversation. The Devil Wears Prada 2 opened on May 1, reuniting Hathaway with Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci nearly two decades after the original became a cultural phenomenon. Hathaway returned as Andy Sachs, this time as the features editor at Runway magazine. The sequel was directed by David Frankel, who also directed the original.

Hathaway’s third film of the year took her into an entirely different cinematic universe. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey arrived in July, with Hathaway playing Penelope opposite the film’s enormous ensemble. Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras, the epic became one of the year’s major theatrical events and placed Hathaway in one of the most ambitious productions of her career. Universal Pictures lists its theatrical release as July 17, 2026.

August brought another dramatic change of scale with The End of Oak Street, David Robert Mitchell’s science fiction thriller. Hathaway stars alongside Ewan McGregor as part of the Platt family, whose suburban neighbourhood is suddenly ripped away from its familiar surroundings after a mysterious cosmic event. Warner Bros. released the film internationally beginning August 12, with its North American theatrical release following on August 14.

And then came Verity. Directed by Michael Showalter and adapted from Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, the psychological thriller stars Dakota Johnson as writer Lowen Ashleigh and Hathaway as the incapacitated bestselling author Verity Crawford. The film arrived in theatres on October 2, completing Hathaway’s five film release schedule for 2026.

For Hathaway, however, the end of the Verity campaign is not simply the end of another promotional tour. It marks the beginning of a deliberate pause.

The actress is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, and during her recent promotional appearances she has spoken about making space for her family after an exceptionally demanding year. At 43, Hathaway has managed an extraordinary balancing act, moving between major productions, worldwide premieres and press commitments while also preparing for the arrival of her third child.

Her October 2 Instagram video ended with another message that was every bit as playful as her disappearance. “Zendaya, Tom, Rob, Florence, bring it home!”

Hathaway was referring to fellow stars of the 2026 movie season, before signing off with a message of appreciation. “Thank you everyone for your support, and for making this an incredible, unforgettable year.”

That combination of humour and gratitude perhaps explains why the idea of a “Hathaway Year” has taken hold among her fans online. The phrase is a fan driven description rather than an official industry designation, but it neatly captures just how visible Hathaway has been throughout 2026.

And while Hathaway is stepping away for a while, there is already a very definite destination on the other side of the break.

She is expected to begin filming Days of Thunder 2 with Tom Cruise in March 2027. Hathaway will play a racecar team owner and engineer, while Cruise returns as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle, the character he played in the original 1990 film. Paramount has scheduled the sequel for theatrical release on June 2, 2028, with Jonathan Levine directing and Will Staples writing the screenplay.

Hathaway summed up the immediate future rather neatly when she spoke about the project: “But then, yes, I’m joining Tom on the track in March.”

So the smoke may have arrived on October 3, but Anne Hathaway is hardly disappearing from Hollywood’ just choosing to step away. At least for a little while.

And judging by the promise she made, if fans want to see her again, they will simply have to wait until they have to.