Hollywood star Anne Hathaway has embraced motherhood once again. The Devil Wears Prada 2 actress, 44, has welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman, sources confirmed to People. The couple, who already have two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, have now expanded their family.

Hathaway announced her third pregnancy in June through a special Instagram post. In the video, the actress appeared in a flowy white dress as she walked into the frame with her hands resting on her stomach. Barbara Lewis’ song Baby I’m Yours played in the background as she gave fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump. She smiled, lovingly held her stomach and then ran out of the frame. “x Baby, I’m yours x,” she captioned the post.

Anne Hathaway spoke about expanding her family

Before welcoming her third child, Hathaway had opened up about the emotions surrounding the new addition to their family. During her October appearance on CBS Mornings, the actress spoke about how she and Shulman were preparing for the major change in their household.

“We’re thrilled, we’re overjoyed, but what we’re really focused on right now is really taking in still being a family of four,” Hathaway said.

She further explained that the arrival of the baby would bring significant changes, particularly for their two sons. “Because everything’s going to change for us, but it’s really going to change for our kids. And we’re about to go through this beautiful threshold together,” she added.

The actress also spoke about enjoying the time they had together as a family of four before welcoming the newest member. “So I’m just really like, soaking in what it’s like to be in this unit – because my kids are older, you know? They’re 10 and almost 7, so we’ve been this unit for a period of time. And touch wood, everything goes well with this one, that’s going to change,” she said.

Anne Hathaway was surprised by her third pregnancy

Hathaway also shared her surprise about becoming pregnant at 43 during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The actress admitted that although she and her husband knew what they were doing, they were still amazed when the pregnancy happened.

“Oh, my gosh. It’s amazing. It’s amazing,” she told the host. “I mean, we knew what we were doing, but we were so shocked it worked.”

She later joked about the unexpected development, saying, “We were so shocked it went this way, so we’re calling this one our buzzer-beater.”

Hathaway had also kept her pregnancy private during the international promotional tour for the much-awaited sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2. According to a source who spoke to People, the actress wanted the attention to remain on the film and preferred to share her pregnancy news on her own terms.

On the professional front, Hathaway was recently seen in Verity and is also part of the ensemble cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.