Ariana Grande is taking some time away from the spotlight and appears to be enjoying a quieter phase of her life in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Ricky Alvarez. After completing her “Eternal Sunshine” tour and announcing a break from public facing work, the singer is reportedly spending time with Alvarez and enjoying some downtime.

“Ariana is doing great,” a source exclusively shared with Page Six. “She’s in an amazing place. She’s really happy.” The source added that Grande is “laying low” in Los Angeles and “enjoying her downtime.” The singer is also spending time with Alvarez’s family and getting into the Halloween season. “Ricky’s family is there and she loves Halloween things, so she’s getting into the season,” we’re told.

Grande and Alvarez were last spotted together on Sept. 24 at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights. According to TMZ, the couple tried to keep a low profile, with Grande wearing a baseball cap. However, they were reportedly seen kissing while sitting at a table in a VIP section.

The couple rekindled their relationship this past summer after ending their romance 10 years ago in 2016. Alvarez, who previously worked as a professional dancer for Grande, was also photographed occasionally during her “Eternal Sunshine” tour. The tour wrapped up in London in September after Grande performed 41 dates across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom before her 10 date overseas run.

Grande has had a particularly busy few years. She starred as Glinda in the 2024 film adaptation of “Wicked” and spent much of that year promoting the movie. She returned for the sequel in 2025 before beginning preparations for her tour supporting her album. During the tour, public discussion around her appearance became intense, leading her to announce that she would take some time away from public life.

“Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour,” a rep for the Grammy Award winner shared with People.

“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

Grande also stepped away from several upcoming projects. In July, she announced that she would not appear in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” Season 13 because of scheduling conflicts. A few weeks later, she announced that she would leave the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George,” which was scheduled for summer 2027.

However, her break from the spotlight will not last indefinitely. As “Focker-In-Law,” the fourth installment of the “Meet the Parents” franchise, approaches its November release, Grande is expected to return to work to support the film.

“She is planning on doing press for ‘Focker-In-Law’ and supporting the film this fall,” our source confirmed.

In the film, Grande plays Olivia Jones, the girlfriend of Henry Focker. When Henry announces that he plans to propose, his father Greg, played by Ben Stiller, becomes skeptical of her character. Robert DeNiro, Blythe Danner, Owen Wilson, Teri Polo and Beanie Feldstein also star in the film, which is scheduled to release over Thanksgiving weekend.