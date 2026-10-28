Avengers: Doomsday India release date revealed! Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have a Diwali surprise

Marvel Studios has announced that its upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday will release in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a day before its US release. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, allowing audiences across India to watch the much awaited superhero film in their preferred language.

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans share Diwali wishes

As part of its Diwali celebrations, Marvel India released a special video featuring Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, who play Doctor Doom and Steve Rogers respectively. The two actors wished Indian audiences a Happy Diwali while hinting at the darker events that could unfold in Avengers: Doomsday.

In their video message, RDJ and Evans shared, “Namaste India! What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another…that’s something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction…Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday …You Bet!

What to expect from Avengers: Doomsday?

The upcoming Marvel film will bring together familiar superheroes from three different universes. These characters will find themselves facing a dangerous threat that could put their existence at risk.

The film also marks Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a different role, Doctor Doom, while Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday features an ensemble cast including Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum and several other Marvel actors.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz serve as producers.

Avengers: Doomsday India release date and languages

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in Indian theatres on December 17, 2026, ahead of its US release. The film will be presented in Marvel Studios’ Infinity Vision and other premium formats.

The early release means Indian audiences will get to experience the next major Avengers chapter before viewers in the United States.