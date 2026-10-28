Marvel’s upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday has released a new special look, offering a glimpse of Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom. The footage brings together several major superhero teams, including the Avengers, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, Wakandans and X-Men, setting up a large crossover in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The preview focuses on Doctor Doom’s growing power and the challenge the superheroes may face when they come together against him.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom displays his powers

One of the major moments in the special look features Victor von Doom demonstrating his abilities. The villain is shown using powerful technology and mystical energy as he takes control of the situation.

In a striking sequence, Doom manages to withstand Thor’s lightning attack, suggesting that defeating him will not be easy even for some of Marvel’s strongest superheroes.

Robert Downey Jr., who previously played Tony Stark, returns to the Marvel universe in a completely different role as Doctor Doom.

Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men come together

The special look also features several familiar faces from across Marvel’s superhero teams.

Chris Evans appears as Steve Rogers, while Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor. The footage also highlights Letitia Wright as Shuri, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson.

Members of the Thunderbolts and X-Men also appear in the preview, alongside the Fantastic Four and Wakandans.

The crossover brings characters from different parts of the Marvel universe into the same story, with Doctor Doom emerging as the central threat.

Avengers: Doomsday India release date

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in international theatres on December 18, 2026.

Indian audiences will get to watch the film one day earlier, with its theatrical release scheduled for December 17, 2026.

The latest footage places particular attention on Doctor Doom’s abilities and the scale of the superhero crossover. However, how these teams will work together and what role Steve Rogers will play in the conflict remain key questions surrounding the upcoming film.