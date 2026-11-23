Marvel fans have a new reason to discuss Avengers: Doomsday after the film’s countdown clock played an emotional track connected to Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter. The unexpected moment took place in the early hours of Monday, November 23, and quickly caught the attention of fans waiting for updates about the upcoming Marvel film. The development also came shortly after actor Hayley Atwell hinted that a new trailer could arrive on Monday, adding to speculation about a possible announcement from Marvel Studios.

Steve and Peggy’s iconic song returns

The Avengers: Doomsday countdown clock, which is counting down to the film’s US theatrical release, surprised fans by playing ‘It’s Been a Long, Long Time’. The song holds a special place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because of its connection to Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame: Encore, Steve and Peggy were seen sharing a dance to the classic track. The emotional moment was an important part of Steve’s story, as it showed him finally getting the chance to spend his life with Peggy after years of separation.

The song’s appearance on the Doomsday countdown clock has led to several fan theories about its possible connection to the upcoming film. However, Marvel Studios has not confirmed whether the musical choice is connected to the film’s storyline or is simply part of its promotional campaign.

Hayley, "There’s a new trailer I think, dropping on Monday. I watched the trailer. I was like, this is amazing." Fan: "I heard very sad though. We’re going to all cry." Hayley, "There’s going to be some feelings." Via. cginolfi23 🗓20th November 2026 stage door. #HayleyAtwell https://t.co/6TxzspanAT — Love Hayley Atwell (@HayleyAtwell_CN) November 21, 2026

Hayley Atwell hints at a possible new trailer

Adding to the excitement, Hayley Atwell recently interacted with fans after her Broadway show with Tom Hiddleston. During the interaction, she appeared to suggest that a new trailer could be released on Monday.

“There’s a new trailer, I think, dropping on Monday,” she said with some hesitation. “Am I allowed to have said that?” she added.

Her comments quickly caught the attention of Marvel fans, particularly because they came just before the countdown clock played the familiar Endgame track. However, there has been no official confirmation from Marvel Studios about the trailer’s release.

The ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ clock is now playing Steve and Peggy’s theme from ‘ENDGAME’. https://t.co/9xeAXOKUaQ — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) November 23, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday release date in India

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a day before its US release. The film will arrive in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Audiences will also have the option of watching it in Marvel Presented In Infinity Vision and other premium formats.

With the countdown clock creating fresh speculation and Hayley Atwell’s comments adding to the discussion, fans are now waiting to see whether Marvel Studios has a new trailer or announcement planned.