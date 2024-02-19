HomeInternationalNews

BAFTA Awards: Nolan recognises those who 'fought long, hard to reduce number of nuclear weapons'

By Agency News Desk

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who was named as the Best Director for the film ‘Oppenheimer’ at BAFTA’s, in his acceptance speech said that while his movie has finished on a “dramatically necessary note of despair” he wanted to spotlight the organisations who have worked over the years to “reduce the number of nuclear weapons in the world”.

“In accepting this I do just want to acknowledge their efforts and point out they show the necessity and potential of efforts for peace,” he added.

The director also said that it was an “incredible honour to be back home, to get this from BAFTA, in the festival hall where my mum and dad used to drag me to make me have some culture. Some of it stuck”.

“It suddenly occurs to me that my younger brother beat me up here by about 40 years not because he’s ever won a BAFTA but because he was part of the snowflake chorus in the ‘Nutcracker’ here many years ago.”

He added, “I have so many people to thank for this. An incredible cast led by our peerless, fearless Cillian Murphy — thank you Cillian, thank you to all the others, an incredible crew, many of you recognised by BAFTA with nominations tonight.”

The filmmaker’s epic biopic of the “father of the atomic bomb,” J. Robert Oppenheimer, has been both a commercial and critical smash hit, earning close to $1 billon for Universal Studios and dominating the awards season, reports variety.com.

Nolan has previously been nominated for for “Inception” and “Dunkirk”.

