Batman appears on Sydney Opera House as fans wonder if The Batman 2 is filming

Batman fans in Sydney got an unexpected surprise on Thursday when a person dressed as the iconic DC superhero was spotted on the sails of the Sydney Opera House. Pictures and videos of the unusual sight quickly spread across social media, with fans wondering whether the appearance could be connected to The Batman 2, starring Robert Pattinson.

The sight of Batman standing on one of Australia’s most recognisable landmarks immediately attracted attention. As the videos began circulating online, speculation grew about why the Caped Crusader had appeared at the Sydney Opera House.

According to Variety Australia, NSW Police had initially reported that the Batman appearance was connected to “a film currently shooting in town.” This led some fans to believe that the sighting could be linked to the upcoming sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

However, the speculation was later cleared up. Reports revealed that the Batman appearance was actually part of a Batman Day celebration stunt and was not connected to the filming of The Batman 2.

Batman Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of September. This year, the event falls on September 19. The Sydney Opera House appearance was reportedly a preview or rehearsal for the larger Batman Day celebration planned at the venue.

The main Batman Day event is scheduled for 6pm on Saturday, with fans expected to gather at the Sydney Opera House to celebrate the DC superhero.

batman on the sydney opera house this morning pic.twitter.com/EBeRY2PuNx — Mal (@madeofmal) September 17, 2026

Batman Day celebrations take place around the world and can include special screenings, comic book activities and giveaways. This year’s celebrations also mark 87 years since Batman was first introduced.

The Batman 2 will once again feature Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, also known as Batman, with Matt Reeves returning as director. Colin Farrell is also expected to return as The Penguin.

Jeffrey Wright will reprise his role as Commissioner Gordon, while Andy Serkis will return as Alfred Pennyworth. Barry Keoghan is also set to reprise his role as the Joker.

The sequel has faced several delays, including changes at DC Studios following James Gunn and Peter Safran taking charge of the studio. The film is currently scheduled to release in February 2028.

So while Batman’s appearance above the Sydney Opera House briefly had fans wondering whether The Batman 2 had begun filming there, the sighting was ultimately linked to Batman Day celebrations rather than the upcoming movie.