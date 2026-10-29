Behemoth trailer: Pedro Pascal’s mysterious past unfolds through music in Tony Gilroy’s new film

The full trailer for Behemoth!, the upcoming film from Tony Gilroy, has been released, offering a closer look at Pedro Pascal’s character and an unusual story built around music and memories. Gilroy, known for creating Andor and writing and directing Michael Clayton, returns with a drama that follows a talented musician whose journey back home forces him to revisit important moments from his past. Searchlight Pictures is scheduled to release the film in cinemas on December 4th.

Pedro Pascal’s character revisits his past through music

In Behemoth!, Pedro Pascal plays Alex Serian, a former child prodigy who belongs to the third generation of a family involved in studio music. Alex is a gifted cellist who has spent more than two decades travelling and working as a musician for hire. After nearly 25 years away, he finally returns to Los Angeles, where he begins working on film scores.

However, his return is not simply about restarting his career. Every time Alex performs the opening musical cue from a different fictional movie, the music takes him back to an important memory. These flashbacks gradually reveal why he originally left home and what eventually convinced him to return. Through this approach, the film connects his personal journey with the music he performs.

Behemoth! features a notable cast and nine composers

Alongside Pascal, the film stars Hank Azaria as Alex’s father, Will Arnett as his brother, Olivia Wilde as his former girlfriend and Eva Victor as a fellow cellist. The supporting cast also includes Matthew Lillard, Margarita Levieva, Jobeth Williams, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin and Alexa Swinton.

Music plays an important role in the film’s storytelling. To give every fictional movie its own musical identity, Gilroy brought together nine composers, with each creating a separate score.

The composers include Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard, Alan Silvestri, Michael Abels, Emily Bear, Lukas Frank, Henry Jackman, Nami Melumad and Brandon Roberts.

With music serving as the connection between Alex’s present and past, Behemoth! explores his relationships, career and the circumstances surrounding his long absence from home.

Searchlight Pictures will release Behemoth! theatrically on December 4th.