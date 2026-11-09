Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro and Ariana Grande made an unexpected appearance during Jimmy Fallon’s opening monologue on The Tonight Show on Sunday night (November 8). The three actors joined Fallon on stage to bring some early Christmas cheer to the audience while making an appearance ahead of their interview.

The surprise came after Fallon mentioned the arrival of the Rockefeller Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. He spoke about the festive season and hinted that the occasion made him want to sing.

“And finally, the Rockefeller tree has arrived at Rockefeller Center and it’s very exciting. The holidays are coming, the spirit’s here. It kind of makes me want to sing,” Jimmy said.

Soon after, Stiller, De Niro and Grande walked onto the stage and joined him in singing “O Christmas Tree”. The moment also included a funny touch, as De Niro’s vocals heard towards the end of the song were dubbed.

Focker-In-Law stars play games and share movie memories

During the show, the three stars also joined Fallon for a game called “True Confessions”. In the game, each participant read out a statement about something that had supposedly happened in their life, while the others had to guess whether the story was true or made up.

While discussing their upcoming comedy Focker-In-Law, the actors also spoke about their first meetings with one another. Grande recalled meeting Stiller and De Niro, while the two veteran actors looked back at their experience of making the first Meet the Parents film more than 25 years ago.

The cast also recreated a scene from the upcoming movie at a dinner table. In the sequence, Grande gives Stiller the Heimlich maneuver, causing a piece of steak to fly out of his mouth and land in De Niro’s mouth. The moment is also featured in the film’s trailer.

Ariana Grande joins comedy sketch with her co-stars

The actors later took part in another comedy segment called “Slow Clap Soap Opera”. The sketch was based on a fictional television drama titled “My Family’s Money”, where the director becomes overly fond of adding dramatic slow claps to the scenes.

Written and directed by John Hamburg, who co-wrote the first three films, Focker-In-Law is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 27th.