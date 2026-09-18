Benedict Cumberbatch and Anthony Hopkins star in Guy Ritchie’s Wife and Dog Teaser

Guy Ritchie is continuing his busy run of films with Wife and Dog, his upcoming thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike and Anthony Hopkins. Black Bear has released the teaser trailer for the film, which Ritchie has written and directed. The movie is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 19, 2027.

The film features a large ensemble cast that also includes Cosmo Jarvis, James Norton, Paddy Considine and Anthony Hopkins. Cumberbatch is known for films such as The Roses, while Pike recently appeared in Ladies First. Jarvis has been seen in Shōgun, Norton in House of the Dragon and Considine in MobLand. Hopkins previously starred in The Father.

Wife and Dog is said to centre on the Fairbank family and the people around them. The story reportedly explores “the relentless greed of the Fairbank family and their associates sparking betrayal and murder in a succession battle.” The plot places family ambition and a fight over power at the centre of the thriller.

The film completed production more than a year ago and was initially expected to reach theatres in October. However, Black Bear has now moved the release date to February 19, 2027.

The new project adds to Ritchie’s already busy filmography over the past few years. In 2023, the filmmaker released two movies, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and The Covenant. He followed them with The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Fountain of Youth and In The Grey.

Ritchie is also developing another television project with Amazon MGM Studios. Titled Capital, the series is reportedly planned as a crime drama set in modern day London and focused on the city’s criminal underworld.

Ritchie is co creating and co writing Capital with Rob Williams. He is also attached to direct and produce the series. While details about the show remain limited, it marks another television project for the filmmaker alongside his continued work in cinema.

With Wife and Dog, Ritchie returns to the thriller space with a cast led by Cumberbatch, Pike and Hopkins. The teaser offers the first look at the film ahead of its new theatrical release in 2027.