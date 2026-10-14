Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland have joined hands to support people experiencing chronic homelessness in their hometown of Houston, Texas. Their initiative, the Knowles-Rowland House, has opened as a permanent supportive housing project with 31 residential units. The development aims to provide stable homes alongside services that can help residents manage everyday challenges and work towards greater independence.

The project represents an investment of $8.4 million by the two singers. It also gives a new purpose to a former youth centre that had been damaged by Hurricane Harvey and a fire. The redevelopment has transformed the site into housing designed for people who need long term support.

Knowles-Rowland House offers housing and support services

The facility is intended for people facing chronic homelessness, a situation in which individuals experience homelessness for an extended period or repeatedly while dealing with additional challenges.

Along with a permanent place to live, residents will have access to services such as mental health counselling and life skills training. Local partner organisations will help provide these services, with the aim of supporting residents as they work towards greater stability.

Residents are scheduled to begin moving into the building on November 1. The project combines housing with practical support, recognising that finding a home is an important first step for people who have experienced long periods without stable accommodation.

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles, Rumi and Blue Ivy cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the Knowles-Rowland House, a housing development in Houston https://t.co/H4sxQRG1j8 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 13, 2026

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland reconnect with their Houston roots

The opening ceremony was an emotional occasion for the singers, who grew up in Houston and share a long personal history with the city.

The ribbon cutting took place near the church where Beyoncé and her family have deep roots. During the event, she recalled being baptised there, adding a personal connection to the occasion.

The gathering also brought family members together, making the opening a meaningful moment for both artists and their community.

For Beyoncé and Rowland, the Knowles-Rowland House connects their personal ties to Houston with an effort to address a serious local issue. The project focuses on providing residents with more than temporary shelter by combining permanent housing with services intended to help them rebuild their lives.

With 31 units and plans to welcome residents from November 1, the facility marks a new chapter for a site once used as a youth centre. Its redevelopment brings attention to the role that community partnerships and long term housing support can play in addressing homelessness.