Britney Spears recently enjoyed a family outing with her sons Sean and Jayden Federline at Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s popular theme park in Tennessee. The singer shared a rare photo with both of her sons on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their time together.

In the picture, Spears, 44, can be seen standing between Sean, 21, and Jayden, 19, as they posed outside Dollywood. The Grammy winning singer wore a denim mini skirt, a striped top and sandals. She also wore a face mask and sunglasses. Sean and Jayden kept their outfits simple, wearing white T shirts, pants and white sneakers.

Spears appeared excited about the family trip and shared her reaction in the caption. “Wow wow!!!” she wrote, adding that she “didn’t know this place existed” and describing it as “so incredibly cool and exciting”. She also mentioned that the weather was “extremely hot” and joked that her skirt was “too big” for her before adding, “family outings!!!”

She ended her message with, “DOLLYWOOD IS ABSOLUTELY ADOR ABLE!!! 🌹🌹🌹”

Spears shares Sean and Jayden with her former husband Kevin Federline. The couple divorced in 2007 after two years of marriage. Their family relationship has faced difficult periods over the years, but there have also been signs of the sons reconnecting with their mother.

In a November 2025 appearance on Talk Shop Live, Federline said his sons have always loved their mother and that he hoped they could maintain a strong relationship with her. “They absolutely love their mom, right? I mean, they always, always have, always will,” Federline said.

He added, “It’s instilled in them. And I’ve always wanted for them to have a connection with their mom, the way I have with my mom.”

The latest family outing comes after several developments involving Spears and her sons. In April, Sean appeared to change his name on Instagram, using “Sean P Spears” instead of Federline.

Spears has also faced legal and personal challenges in recent months. Following her March 4 DUI arrest, reports said her sons had been supportive of her. She later pleaded guilty to a lesser “wet reckless” charge on May 4 and was ordered to complete a three month alcohol school along with one year of informal probation.

The Dollywood outing also carries a connection to Dolly Parton, who died at the age of 80 on Aug. 25. Parton had previously spoken positively about Spears during the singer’s conservatorship battle. In 2021, Parton described Spears as “a wonderful artist” and “a wonderful girl,” adding, “I only wish her the best.”