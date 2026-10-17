Britney Spears was recently spotted trying to avoid public attention during a lunch outing in New York City. The 44 year old singer visited RinTinTin restaurant on Thursday, where she reportedly covered her face with a scarf while dining.

According to Page Six, the “Toxic” singer spent a little over an hour at the restaurant. Eyewitnesses claimed she consumed three glasses of red wine during her visit. While details about her food order remain unknown, her bodyguards were later photographed carrying a brown paper bag from the restaurant, suggesting that she may have taken some food with her.

Spears continued keeping her face covered as she left the establishment. After entering the backseat of a waiting vehicle, she was reportedly seen smoking cigarettes and using her cellphone to record something. However, it remains unclear what she was filming. Her representative did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Britney Spears recently opened up about her conservatorship

The outing comes just days after Spears shared an emotional Instagram post discussing her feelings about the 13-year conservatorship that controlled several aspects of her personal and financial life. The post, which included a video of her modelling black lingerie, was later deleted. “I’m bitter, all the hours, seconds, time, and secretly, subconsciously knowing my capabilities as a woman,” she wrote.

Spears also claimed that she was unable to travel freely or access her own money during the court ordered arrangement, which officially ended in November 2021.

Britney Spears’ recent legal case and family time

The singer’s latest appearance also follows her DUI arrest in California seven months ago. In May, her attorney pleaded guilty on her behalf to a lesser charge of reckless driving involving alcohol, commonly called a “wet reckless.” She was subsequently sentenced to one year of informal probation and instructed to complete a three-month alcohol education programme.

More recently, Spears spent time with her sons, Sean Preston, 21, and Jayden James, 19, during a family trip to Dollywood in Tennessee earlier this month. The outing offered a glimpse into the singer’s recent activities as she continues sharing updates about her personal life through social media.